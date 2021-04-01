Latest News
Hekmatyar set to launch mass protest action in Kabul
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami party, on Thursday said his party is going ahead with demonstrations in Kabul as government has not complied with the party’s demands, which include the release of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners, the integration of his forces within the security forces, and the government’s continued resistance to the peace process.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar said the Hizb-e-Islami demonstrations will continue until the current government is dissolved and replaced by an interim government.
Last month a large number of Hizb-e-Islami protesters poured onto Kabul streets near the Presidential Palace chanting slogans against what they said were “those who hamper the peace process.”
Protestors gave government 10 days in which to meet their demands. At the time, protesters, led by Hekmatyar, accused government of orchestrating targeted attacks and called for an end to the violence.
“Preparations have been made for the demonstrations starting tomorrow, and security agencies have been notified,” Hekmatyar said.
Hekmatyar also said that demonstrations will start in other provinces in the near future.
“Our demonstration was supposed to start a few days ago, but the Moscow meeting postponed our demonstration,” he said.
He further added: “We call on government officials to stop the war and prepare for peace and agree on a government that is acceptable to all, and when these demands are met, we will stop our demonstrations,” Hekmatyar said.
Hekmatyar also said in addition to demonstrations, armed party members will hold meetings in parts of the country.
“In addition to the demonstrations, we may have armed Mujahideen meetings in some areas to show the nation and the international community that these forces have both weapons and areas under their control, but that they will not fight because of Hizb-e-Islami’s peace agreement with the government. They want to join the security forces, but the government did not fulfill its commitment,” said Hekmatyar.
He also said the Presidential Palace is under pressure and has realized the fact that it must give way to a new and acceptable government and be ready to transfer power.
Hekmatyar also raised the issue of President Ashraf Ghani’s early election plan but stated government does not have the support of “outsiders”.
“Agreeing to early elections means that the current government has no legitimacy, is not sustainable, and is no longer backed by outside supporters,” Hekmatyar added.
“At the Turkey Summit, talks should be focused only on withdrawal of foreign troops under the Doha agreement and the replacement of the current government with an acceptable transitional government,” he said.
Istanbul Summit preparations underway
Meanwhile, representatives of the United States, Turkey and the United Nations are in Doha currently and consulting with the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban.
According to sources, these meetings have been organized in order to set the agenda for the Istanbul Summit scheduled to be held in the next few weeks.
The High Council for National Reconciliation said Thursday that before the Istanbul Summit, the parties must reach an agreement on what is to be presented in Turkey.
“Representatives of the United States and Turkey, and the United Nations, are in Doha and, hosted by Qatar, have begun talks on how to set the agenda for a meeting between Turkey and the negotiating delegations of the two sides,” said Farooq Majroh, a member of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team.
Targeted killings: Policewoman shot in Nangarhar
A policewoman was killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at around 7:30 am local time in PD3 of Jalalabad city, said officials.
According to the officials the woman’s name was Basira, and she was targeted while on her way to work.
Officials said she sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to hospital but later died.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after three female employees of the national polio vaccination campaign were killed in two separate incidents in Jalalabad in Nangarhar on Tuesday morning.
Security sources said two women were killed in PD7 and another one was shot dead in PD4 of the provincial capital Jalalabad.
No group, has claimed responsibility for these attacks – which prompted a public outcry.
Afghanistan now ranks 2nd on crisis committee’s Emergency Watchlist
Afghanistan has risen to second on the UK’s International Rescue Committee’s annual Emergency Watchlist due to a triple threat of conflict, COVID-19 and climate change.
In its latest report, issued on Tuesday, IRC said the number of people in need for 2021 nearly doubled compared to early 2020, and Afghanistan rose from sixth to second on the IRC’s Emergency Watchlist.
According to the IRC, as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban fail to make progress, Afghans remain under continued threat of violence, with many fleeing their homes in search of safety. Amid this volatility, women and girls are also at greater risk of experiencing violence within their own homes.
“When Afghans cannot provide for their family, we see a surge in violence against the most vulnerable family members,” says Vicki Aken, country director for the IRC in Afghanistan.
“This forces many families, including children, to risk their lives in desperate attempts to leave Afghanistan and seek safer, better lives elsewhere. A peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict is the only sustainable solution to meeting chronic need in Afghanistan.”
The IRC stated that among the reasons Afghanistan is one of the countries most at risk of humanitarian catastrophe in 2021 is because of political uncertainty which “is likely to drive conflict between the Taliban and Afghan government forces”.
The organization stated that fighting in late 2020 alone forced 35,000 people from their homes and could indicate a larger escalation in conflict yet to come.
The report also found that ongoing conflict makes it difficult for many Afghans to access health care.
In line with this, ongoing conflict also forced 38 health facilities to close in 2020, making it difficult for many Afghans to receive lifesaving care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and preventing aid workers from meeting increased humanitarian needs.
COVID-19 has also pushed Afghans into poverty, making food insecurity likely to continue to grow in 2021, the IRC reported adding that as the pandemic continues, an additional six million Afghans are at risk of poverty and 42 percent are expected to face crisis levels of food insecurity.
The IRC also stated that reports of early marriages and violence against women have increased in the wake of ongoing conflict and women continue to be targeted by armed groups.
In addition to this, increasing natural disasters are uprooting families and driving greater humanitarian needs.
The organization reported that natural disasters and extreme weather conditions continue to plague Afghanistan, partly due to climate change. “In fact, the country is ranked one of the top 10 most vulnerable to climate change across the globe,” the report stated.
Over one million people remain displaced due to natural disasters and around half of the districts in Afghanistan experienced a natural disaster in 2020, affecting over 110,000 people, read the report.
“Impending drought this year threatens much of the country, posing further displacement and widespread hunger. Already, 42 percent of the population is experiencing food insecurity, and this will increase as the drought takes hold,” read the report.
The International Rescue Committee has been working in Afghanistan since 1988, reaching over one million people each year with emergency aid and recovery programmes.
The annual Emergency Watchlist is a global list of humanitarian crises the IRC expects to significantly deteriorate over the course of the coming year.
Wave of threats and killings has sent ‘chilling message’ to Afghan media
Taliban forces are deliberately targeting journalists and other media workers, including women, in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said this week.
“A wave of threats and killings has sent a chilling message to the Afghan media at a precarious moment as Afghans on all sides get set to negotiate free speech protections in a future Afghanistan,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director.
“By silencing critics through threats and violence, the Taliban have undermined hopes for preserving an open society in Afghanistan,” she said.
In a statement issued by the rights watchdog, HRW said threats and attacks against journalists across the country have increased sharply since talks began between the Afghan government and the Taliban, heightening concerns about preserving freedom of expression and the media in any peace settlement.
Human Rights Watch has found that Taliban commanders and fighters have engaged in a pattern of threats, intimidation, and violence against members of the media in areas where the Taliban have significant influence, as well as in Kabul.
Those making the threats often have an intimate knowledge of a journalist’s work, family, and movements and use this information to either compel them to self-censor, leave their work altogether, or face violent consequences, the statement read.
HRW said provincial and district-level Taliban commanders and fighters also make oral and written threats against journalists beyond the areas they control. Journalists say that the widespread nature of the threats has meant that no media workers feel safe.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 46 members of the Afghan media between November 2020 and March 2021, seeking information on the conditions under which they work, including threats of physical harm.
Those interviewed included 42 journalists in Badghis, Ghazni, Ghor, Helmand, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Wardak, and Zabul provinces and four who had left Afghanistan due to threats.
In a number of cases that Human Rights Watch documented, Taliban forces detained journalists for a few hours or overnight.
In several cases they or their colleagues were able to contact senior Taliban officials to intercede with provincial and district-level commanders to secure their release, indicating that local commanders are able to take decisions to target journalists on their own without approval from senior Taliban military or political officials, HRW stated.
Taliban officials at their political office in Doha, Qatar, have denied that their forces threaten the media and say that they require only that journalists respect Islamic values.
But Taliban commanders throughout Afghanistan have threatened journalists specifically for their reporting. The commanders have considerable autonomy to carry out punishments, including targeted killings, read the statement.
Women journalists, especially those appearing on television and radio, face particular threats.
The recent wave of violent attacks has driven several prominent women journalists to give up their profession or leave Afghanistan altogether.
Human Rights Watch found that female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home.
Journalists outside the country’s main cities are especially vulnerable to attacks because they are more exposed and lack even the minimal protection that a larger Afghan media, government, and international presence provides.
However, as the fighting has increasingly encroached on major cities, these have offered decreasing protection to journalists seeking safety from the violence in their home districts, the statement read.
A journalist covering the fighting in Helmand province told Human Rights Watch that one of his sources told him the Taliban were looking for him and he should lie low.
“The majority of Afghan journalists feel intimidated and threatened,” he said. “All the journalists are scared because everyone feels like they could be next.”
Human Rights Watch called on the Taliban leadership to immediately cease intimidation, threats, and attacks against journalists and other media workers.
They should urgently provide clear, public directives to all Taliban members to end all forms of violence against journalists and other media workers, and intimidation, harassment, and punishment of Afghans who have criticized Taliban policies, the statement read.
The Taliban leadership should also explicitly reject violence against women in the media, the rights watchdog stated.
In addition, HRW called on the United Nations and governments supporting the Intra-Afghan Negotiations to publicly press the Taliban leadership to adopt these recommendations, and provide increased support, including protection, to independent media organizations and journalists in Afghanistan, especially those facing threats.
“It’s not enough for Taliban officials in Doha to issue blanket denials that they’re targeting journalists when Taliban forces on the ground continue to intimidate, harass, and attack reporters for doing their jobs,” Gossman said.
“Countries supporting the peace process should press for firm commitments from all parties to protect journalists, including women, and uphold the right to free expression in Afghanistan.”
