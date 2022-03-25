Latest News
Hekmatyar rejects idea of coalition government, calls for elections
Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has rejected the idea of forming a coalition government as the way forward, and instead came out in support of holding elections.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hekmatyar said that history shows that coalition governments have not been successful in Afghanistan.
“Coalition governments cannot administer a country like Afghanistan. Nowhere has it been successful. In Afghanistan too, it has not been successful. Experience also suggests the same. We witnessed it in the past 40 years. The communists could not form a coalition government. The secularists couldn’t make a successful coalition government in the past 20 years,” Hekmatyar said.
He said that Afghanistan needs “a single-party government.”
“Such a government should be led by a president who is elected and who is leading the most powerful inclusive political party,” Hekmatyar said.
He said that Hezb-e-Islami was the only inclusive political party in Afghanistan.
According to Hekmatyar, the circumstances for holding an election in Afghanistan are more suitable than ever. He said that Afghanistan needs an elected body that would make major decisions.
“If we could hold elections during the occupation when there was fighting in every corner of the country, why can’t we do it now?” Hekmatyar asked. “Isn’t the security situation a hundred times better than it was in the past?”
On calls by some politicians for federalism, Hekmatyar said such a system is not in the interest of Afghanistan.
“A federal system requires a powerful army that could control the situation. It requires a firm government supported by the majority of the public… Raising a federal system now is only watering a tree that has been planted by the enemy.”
Hekmatyar also rejected the idea of holding a Loya Jirga to choose the government, saying it is an outdated practice.
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is an Afghan politician and former mujahideen leader who twice served as prime minister during the 1990s.
In 2016, he signed a peace deal with the Afghan government and was allowed to return to Afghanistan after almost 20 years in exile.
Now is best time for world to recognize Islamic Emirate, Haqqani tells Russian envoy
Now is the best time for the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government and to work for mutual benefits, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said while meeting with Russia’s special envoy in Kabul on Thursday.
During the meeting, Haqqani also told Zamir Kabulov that IEA is committed to its promises and that Afghanistan “will not be a threat” for its neighbors and other countries.
Referring to drugs, Haqqani said that the menace is not only a threat for Afghanistan but for the world. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle the problem.
Haqqani met separately with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday and reiterated security assurances.
“Russia, China and a few other countries are very concerned about the situation of Afghanistan,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military expert.
He said that China is also working on how to ensure its economic interests in Afghanistan.
Aziz Maarij, a political expert, said that both Russia and China need Afghanistan and Afghanistan also needs raw materials market.
He said that the Afghan government first needs to fulfil the conditions of the international community for its recognition before it could take advantage of the existing situation
IEA quashes rumours of Baradar replacing Akhund as Prime Minister
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday denied rumours that Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund had been replaced by his deputy, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Mujahid said in a tweet that “there has been no change in the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate or anywhere else”.
Earlier in the day, rumours started circulating about a cabinet reshuffle and Baradar’s appointment.
The rumours of Akhund being replaced emerged after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday. A short while later the IEA confirmed that Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov was also in Afghanistan.
Earlier on Thursday, the IEA meanwhile confirmed that a special cabinet meeting, chaired by their Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, took place in Kandahar province this week and lasted for three days.
The IEA said the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, his deputies, ministers, department heads and organization representatives including IEA spokesmen and other officials.
A wide range of issues were discussed, the IEA said.
“In general in order to better advance all government affairs, necessary guidance was given and important decisions were made in the meeting,” the IEA stated.
Haibatullah also gave specific instructions to the relevant departments on implementing Islamic law in the country in order to maintain security.
The Economic Commission, chaired by Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister, was tasked with attracting domestic and foreign investment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity; also with the task of electricity generation, road construction and proper mining; planning for all economic projects and creating possible facilities.
“An Administrative Commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, tasked to take the necessary steps to reform the administrative systems and solve problems in the financial and other sectors, and then to share it with the leadership,” the IEA stated.
Also, in the cabinet meeting, instructions were given about rounding up and treating drug addicts and preventing the purchase and sale of drugs in the country.
The statement further said that the Supreme Leader instructed all ministers, officials, and relevant departments to protect weapons, vehicles, and other government equipment, and to be careful with the national treasury.
“If he can, he will determine a salary for each Afghan, both men and women, because he understands the problems and issues of his poor nation.”
“However, since the Islamic Emirate is still economically weak, the people must cooperate with their system, try to collect tithes and zakat and spend it properly, and the institutions must refrain from extravagance and excessive spending,” Haibatullah said, as quoted in the statement.
Russia’s special envoy arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov arrived in Kabul on Thursday and met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Russia’s Kabulov is leading a delegation that includes representatives from the ministries of defense, interior, economy, industry, agriculture and energy.
During the meeting, the sides discussed boosting political, economic, transit and regional ties, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry.
Kabulov said that the “balanced policy” of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is in the interest of regional countries and beyond and expressed satisfaction over the “achievements” of the new government.
For his part, Muttaqi praised the Russian delegation’s visit to Kabul and said that Russia with its “good resources” can assist Afghanistan in the implementation of a number of development projects.
He said that the new government gives serious attention to the issue of regional security and connectivity and it hopes that Afghanistan as the heart of Asia would play its role in strengthening transit, trade and economic relations between the regional countries.
Muttaqi also called for international cooperation in the fight against drugs.
Kabulov arrived in Kabul the same day that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in the Afghan capital.
