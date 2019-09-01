Hekmatyar Regrets Gov’t Refused His Peace Initiative with Taliban

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said on Sunday that he wanted to start direct peace negotiation with the Taliban insurgent group but the Afghan government prevented him from doing so.

“We had negotiation regarding the future of Afghanistan and ending the war. I wanted the negotiation to be among the government, forces within the government and outside the government, led by a unified delegation, but the government refused to accept this solution,” Hekmatyar said at a gathering in Badakhshan province.

According to Hekmatyar, the ongoing U.S.-Taliban negotiation cannot resolve the issue of Afghanistan and there is a need for intra-Afghan dialogue.

“Afghans must sit together and find a solution to the crisis which is the intra-Afghan dialogue without the mediation of foreigners,” he added.

Hekmatyar is the founder and current leader of Hezb-e-Islami political party who signed a peace deal with the Afghan government on September 2016 and returned to public life.