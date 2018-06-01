Hekmatyar Reacts to Calls for Renaming Afghanistan Back to Khorasan

(Last Updated On: June 01, 2018 5:59 pm)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar the leader of Hezb-e-Islami on Friday reacted against those people who have called for the name of Afghanistan to be changed back to Khorasan.

“Some individuals shamelessly say we don’t accept the name of Afghanistan and want to change it to Khorasan. Khorasan is a province in Iran. There is no one to hold them accountable and give them a lesson,” Hekmatyar said while speaking at a mosque in Kabul.

Recently, Abdul Latif Pedram, leader of the National Congress Party, in protest against government’s decision to distribute the electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) called for the name of Afghanistan to be changed back to Khorasan and the national anthem be changed from Pashto to Persian.

Pedram and his supporters insist that the identity cards should be distributed in line with the parliament’s resolution adopted in 2015.

On May 3, President Ghani officially launched the distribution of e-NIC, but the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah strongly reacted and said the process does not have the needed recognition.

Following the move by President, more than a hundred parliamentarians urged government to stop the distribution process of e-NIC and called the process illegal.

The main problem on the distribution of the e-NIC is the use of the word “Afghan” which many say is synonymous with Pashtun ethnic group. Most non-Pashtuns says the designation should not be imposed as a nationality on the entire population.