Hekmatyar Is Concerned About Predesigning of Election

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2019)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a presidential candidate, in his first electoral campaign is concerned about the predesigning of the upcoming presidential election.

He says that those who misuse the government authorities and facilities are not committed to a transparent election and consider it as an option to deceive the people.

“This is not clear yet if this government and system would exist or not. I do not think if even 2 percent of the people are assured that this government would exist in three months and all the efforts would not be wasted,” said Hekmatyar.

Hekmatyar further delivers a message to the involved parties in the Afghan war.

“This war has no winner. No one can win this war neither by weapon nor by increasing the number of their soldiers,” he said.

On the other hand, he stresses that the Afghan war the venerable war of the regional and powerful countries and will not let Afghanistan to be changed to a battlefield.

“The region and world have brought their political, economic, and military competitions to Afghanistan. We do not let Afghanistan be the ground for the political, economic and military competitions of the foreigner forces,” said Hekmatyar.

Moreover, he says that he will cancel all the decrees and contracts which have been issued and signed by the current government against the law.

This comes as the electoral campaign terms began on Sunday but the candidates are not taking part in the electoral campaigns the way it is expected.