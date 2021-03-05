Latest News
Hekmatyar gives gov’t 10-day ultimatum to accept HIA demands
Dozens of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) supporters staged a protest rally in Kabul on Friday, demanding the release of the party’s prisoners from Afghan jails.
Addressing the marchers, the Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar set the government a 10-day deadline to meet their demands.
Hekmatyar warned that if the government failed to abide by conditions laid out in the gov’t-Hizb-e-Islami accord – which was signed in 2016 – the protests would be extended to other provinces.
“The Arg (Afghan Presidential Palace) must put aside deception and implement the Hezb-e-Islami agreement and release all our prisoners. We give a ten-day deadline,” Hekmatyar said.
Meanwhile, Hekmatyar claimed that the security forces have prevented his supporters from joining the protest in several parts of the city, aimed at curbing the demonstration.
A number of Hizb-e-Islami members have called on the Afghan security forces to respect civil rights and let the people raise their voices.
“Police, army, and the NDS forces are the children of the country, they have to let us raise our voices,” Abdul Sattar Khawasi a member of the party said.
Habiburrahman Hekmatyar, son of Hekmatyar stated: “If our demonstrations are stopped (police did not open the way toward the city), we will remove all the police checkpoints from the ways.”
The Afghan government and the Hizb-e-Islami leader Hekmatyar signed a peace treaty in 2016.
According to the agreement, Hekmatyar agreed to cease hostilities in exchange for government recognition of the group and support for the removal of US and United Nations sanctions against the group’s leader.
Based on the agreement, the government committed to grant Hekmatyar amnesty for all his past offenses and release Hizb-e-Islami inmates.
Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, a Senior Advisor to President Ghani in Political and Public Affairs and the Governor of Nangarhar, had stated in a tweet that the government released 1164 Hizb-e-Islami prisoners from Jails in 2020.
He said the government has no obligation to release those who are involved in cases of violation of human rights (Haqul Abd – due to mankind), kidnapping, drug trafficking, prisoners who are sentenced to death and are members of Daesh.
US to present honorary IWOC Award to Slain Afghan women
The US State Department will award an honorary International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award to seven Afghan women leaders and activists, who were assassinated in 2020 for their “dedication” to improving the lives of Afghans.
The US Department of State said in a statement that US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards virtual ceremony on March 8, to honor a group of extraordinary women from around the world.
The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks to recognize the courageous accomplishments of these women.
“In addition to the individual IWOC awards that will be presented on March 8, Secretary Blinken will also present an honorary IWOC award to a group of seven Afghan women who were assassinated in 2020 while serving their communities during a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history,” the statement read.
“These tragic murders underscore the alarming trend of increased targeting of women in Afghanistan and the United States condemns these acts of violence,” the statement said.
The Afghan slain women leaders and activists are:
Fatema Natasha Khalil, an official with the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission who was killed, along with her driver, in June 2020 by an IED in Kabul, on her way to her office.
General Sharmila Frough, the head of the Gender Unit in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) was one of the longest-serving female NDS officers, having served as chief of the anti-kidnapping division and working undercover combating criminal networks. General Frough was assassinated in an IED explosion targeting her vehicle in March 2020 in Kabul.
Maryam Noorzad, a midwife who served remote locations in Wardak and Bamyan provinces before working for Médecins Sans Frontières Kabul PD13 hospital. On May 12, 2020, three gunmen attacked the maternity ward of the hospital, but Maryam refused to leave her patient, who was in labor. Maryam, her patient, and the newborn baby were killed in the delivery suite.
Fatima Rajabi, a 23-year-old police officer originally from Ghazni province and a member of the anti-narcotics division. She was traveling to her home village in Jaghori district in a civilian minibus in July 2020 when the Taliban stopped the vehicle and took her captive. Two weeks later, the Taliban killed her and sent her remains, which had gunshot wounds and signs of torture, to her family.
Freshta, daughter of Amir Mohamed, a 35-year-old prison guard with the Office of Prison Administration. She was walking from her residence in Kandahar City to a taxi on her way to work when she was murdered by an unknown gunman on October 25, 2020.
Malalai Maiwand, a reporter at Enikas Radio and TV, was shot and killed, along with her driver, by a gunman on December 10, 2020, in an attack on her vehicle in Jalalabad. Malalai was not the first in her family to be targeted. Five years earlier, her mother, an activist, was also killed by unknown gunmen.
Freshta Kohistani, a 29-year-old women’s rights, and democracy activist was assassinated by unknown gunmen near her home in Kapsia province on December 24, 2020. Kohistani regularly organized events advocating for women’s rights in Afghanistan and used social media as a platform for her messaging.
Eight Taliban militants were killed in Kunduz operation
The Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a clearance operation in northern Kunduz province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the commando forces conducted an operation in the Buz Qandahari area at the outskirt of Kunduz city.
At least eight Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during the raid, the statement said.
The Afghan forces have destroyed three Taliban hideouts, a vehicle, four motorbikes, dozens of IEDs, ammo, and three explosive caches during the operation, the statement read.
Meanwhile, the MoD stated that three key Taliban members have been arrested in an operation by the Afghan forces in Khwaja Sabz Posh district Takhar province.
The Taliban members were identified as Ali Mohammad known as “Osama”, Mullah Ajmal, and Abdul Ghafoor.
The Taliban has not commented on this regard so far.
Ghani calls for ECO’s active role in Afghan peace process
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called on members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization, to play role in supporting a durable peace in Afghanistan.
Addressing the 14th ECO Summit on Thursday, Ghani stated that Afghanistan is in “a truly historic open moment to make a just in lasting peace to a political Agreement to eradicate violence by achieving the in-state of a sovereign democratic in united Afghanistan.”
Ghani told the members of the ECO: “We count on and need your support to secure international and regional guarantees for securing Afghanistan’s future.”
“Pakistan is an especially significant role to play in supporting a lasting peace process for it is the country more likely most likely to suffer from the adverse Consequences god forbid of a failed peace process.” He said.
President Ghani emphasized the urgency for building peace in the war-weary country.
“For 42 years we the people of Afghanistan have been denied the foundational right to peace it is time to stop the violence that has turned our beautiful country into a killing field,” Ghani noted.
He pointed out that ECO members’ support for a comprehensive ceasefire and to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is crucial.
“We, the people and government of Afghanistan and our international partners, have a true sense of urgency to make and build peace. Your support for a comprehensive ceasefire to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is essential,” Ghani stated.
Meanwhile, Ghani has also called on the Taliban to condemn the recent violence across the country.
“The Taliban have a moral responsibility to condemn the violence and socialize peace to their commanders in their rank and file when we are ready to make peace their Violence has no religious justification as pointed out by some of the most prominent Muslim scholars,” Ghani said.
