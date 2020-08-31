Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, says that Afghan political parties have already started negotiations with the Taliban, and that initial agreements have been made.

In an interview with Ariana News, Hekmatyar stated that government’s negotiating team is not “comprehensive” and government is consulting with Afghan political parties on issues around the process.

He said that there is no consensus between government and the political parties on the Afghan peace process.

“Government does not have a political consensus, they have not reached an agreement with the leading political parties; therefore, it made the parties start direct talks with the Taliban and the Taliban is also ready to sit with the parties around the negotiating table,” Hekmatyar said.

“An initial agreement has been reached even on the location of the negotiations. The Taliban also knows that the system is not honest and they are wasting time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hekmatyar believes that government is following a hostile policy, and urged government to change its approach to the Taliban.

The Hizb-e-Islami leader said: “I think reaching peace with the current system is impossible. If anyone wants the system and the security forces to be sustainable, and not to face Dr. Najibullah’s fate: they must enter into peace negotiations honestly.”

Najibullah was the president of Afghanistan from 1987 until his resignation in April 1992, shortly after which the mujahideen took over Kabul. After a failed attempt to flee to India, Najibullah remained in Kabul living in the United Nations headquarters until his death at the hands of the Taliban after their capture of the city.

Hekmatyar also stated that government “should not look for an alternative ally to pursue the Afghan war.”

In addition, Hekmatyar claimed that the Afghan government has no authority to make the decision in terms of the peace process, saying that the “US is a decision-maker in the process.”

The Afghan government has not yet commented on Hekmatyar’s remarks.

Opposition grows over Ghani’s decree

Hekmatyar’s statement is another hurdle in the way of intra-Afghan negotiations after a number of prominent figures baulked at President Ashraf Ghani’s decree Sunday appointing more than 40 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

First to reject his appointment was former president Hamid Karzai, who was then followed by former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Hekmatyar.

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation meanwhile issued a statement Monday opposing Ghani’s decree.

He said the president does not have the authority to appoint people to the body tasked with leading peace talks with the Taliban.

Abdullah said in the statement that “consultations about the formation of the council continue with political and civil society leaders and it will conclude soon.”