Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, says that Afghan political parties have already started negotiations with the Taliban, and that initial agreements have been made.
In an interview with Ariana News, Hekmatyar stated that government’s negotiating team is not “comprehensive” and government is consulting with Afghan political parties on issues around the process.
He said that there is no consensus between government and the political parties on the Afghan peace process.
“Government does not have a political consensus, they have not reached an agreement with the leading political parties; therefore, it made the parties start direct talks with the Taliban and the Taliban is also ready to sit with the parties around the negotiating table,” Hekmatyar said.
“An initial agreement has been reached even on the location of the negotiations. The Taliban also knows that the system is not honest and they are wasting time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hekmatyar believes that government is following a hostile policy, and urged government to change its approach to the Taliban.
The Hizb-e-Islami leader said: “I think reaching peace with the current system is impossible. If anyone wants the system and the security forces to be sustainable, and not to face Dr. Najibullah’s fate: they must enter into peace negotiations honestly.”
Najibullah was the president of Afghanistan from 1987 until his resignation in April 1992, shortly after which the mujahideen took over Kabul. After a failed attempt to flee to India, Najibullah remained in Kabul living in the United Nations headquarters until his death at the hands of the Taliban after their capture of the city.
Hekmatyar also stated that government “should not look for an alternative ally to pursue the Afghan war.”
In addition, Hekmatyar claimed that the Afghan government has no authority to make the decision in terms of the peace process, saying that the “US is a decision-maker in the process.”
The Afghan government has not yet commented on Hekmatyar’s remarks.
Opposition grows over Ghani’s decree
Hekmatyar’s statement is another hurdle in the way of intra-Afghan negotiations after a number of prominent figures baulked at President Ashraf Ghani’s decree Sunday appointing more than 40 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
First to reject his appointment was former president Hamid Karzai, who was then followed by former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Hekmatyar.
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation meanwhile issued a statement Monday opposing Ghani’s decree.
He said the president does not have the authority to appoint people to the body tasked with leading peace talks with the Taliban.
Abdullah said in the statement that “consultations about the formation of the council continue with political and civil society leaders and it will conclude soon.”
India’s former president dies after testing positive for COVID-19
UK police appeal for help after Afghan father abducts his three children
UK police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three children who were kidnapped by their Afghan father from their foster home in south London.
The children, Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home at knifepoint in Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.
According to a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul, the children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26.
The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children. They have not been seen since.
A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.
According to the statement, shortly after the children were taken an all ports alert was issued, meaning Imran’s image and details were circulated to all ports and borders.
Detectives are working closely with national and international agencies to ensure any movement into foreign countries is identified. Imran is an Afghan national and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has traveled overseas.
So far police have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement but the whereabouts of Imran and the children are unknown.
Commander Jon Savell, Gold Commander for this investigation, said: “Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis.
“While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer-term impact of this on all three children.
“An intense investigation into how this abduction was planned and carried out is being led by detectives in south London, alongside a manhunt being led by specialist detectives within the Met. More than 100 officers are currently working to locate and bring these children home safely. We are, as anyone would expect, working incredibly closely with our law enforcement partners and international colleagues to explore all lines of inquiry.
“This type of investigation is incredibly complex and fast-moving, and for good reason, we often don’t speak openly about such cases. That is why, until this stage, we have not sought the public’s help. But we are now urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”
Officers from the local town are leading the investigation into the abduction itself. They have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement:
Police have asked if anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August or know of his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on +447942599374 or if anyone wants to provide information anonymously they can do so by calling +44800555111 quoting crime reference number 6143/20AUG20.
