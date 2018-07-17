Hekmatyar Claims IEC’s Figure for Registered Voters Is False

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2018 6:17 pm)

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar claims that the figure presented by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) for registered voters in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections was false.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Hekmatyar claimed that among 8,600,000 registered voters which presented by the IEC, five million of them was false. He said only 3,600,000 voters were real.

Hekmatyar, meanwhile, claimed that the IEC has deliberately announced some parts of the country as insecure areas, insisting that some individuals have attached stickers on fake national ID cards while some circles have prevented to have an electronic-based electoral system.

“Stickers are being sold like potatoes and turnips in the markets,” he said, referring to an individual which according to him had received 20 national ID cards.

His remarks come days after the political parties including Hezb-e-Islami in a plan have called on IEC invalidate the voter registration process and use biometric technology in a bid to ensure transparency of the upcoming elections which sparked reactions of the IEC and President Ashraf Ghani against the plan.

Rejecting Hekmatyar’s claims, the IEC said that the political parties have failed to present their plans on time.

“This [voter registration] process was normal, if they [political parties] have complaints, they can visit this system and oversee the process from inside,” Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami stressed that zone-based elections should be held in the country and that electoral system should be reformed.