Hekmatyar Casts Vote without Having Sticker on His Tazkera

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2019)

Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar casted his vote at a polling center in Kabul though his national identity card – Tazkera – did not has a sticker.

Speaking with the reporters at a polling station in Habibia High School, Hekmatyar said that the sticker has paved the way for electoral fraud.

He added that the commission has deprived eligible people from voting due to the lack of these stickers on their national identity card.

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) was criticized for allowing Hekmatyar to vote despite openly breaking the only acceptable procedure while citizens were turned away despite of having stickers from a different polling center.

However, the election commission said that Mr. Hekmatyar has verified his Tazkera and the commission provided the sticker number attached to his Tazkera.

This comes as last week Hekmatyar claimed that he is the winner of the upcoming elections and fraud is his only rival.

He also said that he will go to the battlefield if fraudulent votes determined the fate of the upcoming elections.