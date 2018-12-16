Hekmatyar Calls for Invalidation of Parliamentary Vote

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2018)

Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday called for invalidation of parliamentary ballots without biometric codes or holding new elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar claimed that he has the evidence which indicates manipulation in votes’ counting process.

Hekmatyar also claimed that the electoral commissioners are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars bribe in exchange for declaring the candidates as winners of the elections.

He said the election commission should count only the votes which have been passed through the biometric verification process, “otherwise, the ballots should be totally declared as invalid and the poll should be held together with presidential elections.”

The Deputy Spokesman of the election commission Mirza Mohammad Haqparast, however, said that if Hekmatyar has evidence and documents – proving his claims – he should refer them to the judiciary institutions.

Commenting on high advisory board for peace, Hekmatyar said that the government has formed ” unauthoritative ” consultative board which according would not have an impact on the peace process.

“Unfortunately, it seems the government neither has the capacity and will for peace nor has a clear plan for it,” he said.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami also said that some political parties including Jamiat-e-Islami have prepared a plan to meet the Taliban representatives in a bid to end the ongoing war and declare the role of the Taliban in the presidential elections.