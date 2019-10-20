Hekmatyar Calls for Interim Gov’t to Organize ‘Runoff Voting’

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2019)

Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday called for formation of an interim government to organize a possible runoff voting.

Hekmatyar believes the Afghan presidential election that took place on September 28, will not have a winner in the first round.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar claimed that millions of dollars were spent for a particular candidate and about one million non-biometric votes have been cast in ballots in favor of specific candidates.

According to Mr. Hekmatyar, the turnout of the presidential election is something more than 1.5 million voters; therefore, there will be a need for a runoff.

“Election must be held under the control of a government that do not betray to people’s vote and do not use state resources for its election campaigns. In order to prevent such catastrophe, there is a need for an interim government,” Hekmatyar said.

In addition, he warned to reject the final result of elections if just a total number is announced.

“The result sheet of each polling station must be announced,” he stated.

Hekmatyar, who is also the leader of Hezb-e-Islami political party, questioned the traffic of foreign diplomats in the IEC main office.

However, a spokesman for the IEC said that it is too early to make a judgement.

This comes a day after IEC postponed announcement of the preliminary result of Afghanistan’s presidential election which was set to be declared on Oct. 19.

IEC Chairperson Hawa Alam Nuristani apologized to Afghan people and said the postponement made due to the existence of technical problems.