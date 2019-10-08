Hekmatyar Believes Ghani’s Team Will Be in Third Row

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2019)

Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar claimed on Tuesday that the Afghan presidential election that took place on September 28 has already entered into a critical situation.

Speaking during an interview with Ariana News, Mr. Hekmatyar said that the State-Builder electoral ticket led by President Ashraf Ghani has called him for consultations about finding ways for the electoral crisis.

He further claimed that he is the winner of the election if the result comes based on the biometrically verified votes and Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani’s electoral tickets will come on second and third rows.

Apparently, biometric verification of voters is a red line for all electoral teams and electoral management bodies.

Abdullah and Ghani who are believed to be the front-runners, have both declared victory.

“We believe that if there is no manipulation on the biometric figures, the State-Builder team might be in the third row and I believe our vote is more than any other teams,” Hekmatyar said.

In addition, Hekmatyar reacted to a comment recently made by Amrullah Saleh, the running mate of President Ashraf Ghani’s electoral ticket.

“I hope they do not make such childish remarks. They should not threaten Afghans because if you threats Afghans they will show more courage to defend themselves,” he said.

During election campaigns, Mr. Saleh said that polygon or forensic labs would be a better place for those who regret from joining in the election process and willing to return to mountains after Hekmatyar warned at a campaign rally that he will return to battlefields if fraud happen in the election.

In response to Hekmatyar’s comments, an official in the Independent Election Commission said that such baseless claims confuses the public opinion because the commission is still busing with counting votes.