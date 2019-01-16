Hekmatyar Among Potential Candidates Running for President in 2019

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2019)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord and the current leader of Hezb-i-Islami who signed a peace deal with the government in 2017, is planning to run for president in 2019 election.

Hamayoun Jarir, a close aide to Hekmatyar told on Wednesday that he was discussing to select his running mates.

“Consultations are underway. Possibly, the candidate’s registration process will change. Mr. Hekmatyar will run for president,” Jarir said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former National Security Advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar election tickets have been finalized.

President Ghani has already announced that Mohammad Sarwar Danish will be his second Vice President in the next election as well. Salahuddin Rabbani, the acting Foreign Minister and the Head of Jamiat-i-Islami is likely to stand with Ghani as his first Vice President.

“The president will name his first Vice President today or tomorrow and he will register in the election commission,” Nazir Ahmad Ahmadzai, a member of parliament and a close aide to President Ghani said.

The fate of General Abdul Rashid Dostum, the head of Jumbish-i-Milli Islami and the current first VP is still unknown.

“VP Dostum will announce his decision today or tomorrow whether he joins with President Ghani or Mr. Atmar,” Abdullah Qarluq, deputy of Jumbish party said.

In addition, Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of the National Unity Government is also willing to run for president, but so far he hasn’t disclosed the name of his running mates.

“The Chief Executive is not supporting any ticket. He is a possible candidate,” Omid Maysam, a Spokesman for the CE said.

During the last couple of days, Abdul Latif Pedram, Zalmay Rasoul, Noorulhaq Ulomi, Hakim Toorsan, Sayed Noorullah Jalili and Enayatullah Hafiz have formally registered their names in the election commission of Afghanistan.