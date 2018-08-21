Hekmatyar Accuses IEC of Fraud

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2018 6:45 pm)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami, on Tuesday accused the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of committing fraud before holding the elections.

Addressing among a gathering of his supporters, Hekmatyar said IEC has deprived a number of citizens of elections after it has failed to deliver voting stamps to some specific areas.

He called IEC as a non-independent institution, saying the commission is working based on the orders of a specific group within the government.

“Weaknesses in leadership, non-independence, interference of a specific governmental circle, fraudulent distribution of voting stamps and paper identity cards are serious frauds,” he said.

He further stated that the election system must be party-based in order to avoid fraud in the election processes.

This comes as IEC has always claimed that its decisions will be independent and transparent with no influence from the government officials.