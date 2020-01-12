Heavy snowfall claims six lives in Herat

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2020)

As a result of heavy snowfall, the roof of the house crumbled which killed six members of the family, Qader Abad of Injil district, Herat province.

Herat Police Chief Gen Aminullah Amarkhail confirms the tragic incident adding that the police in cooperation with the people are working to dig out bodies of the victims.

It is noteworthy that heavy snowfall has started in Herat province since midnight last night.

The Afghan Meteorological Department in a notice Saturday, warned people of probable heavy rainfall and snow followed by flash floods, 11 through 12 January.