Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’
At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said on Wednesday, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses.
Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or the “Imperial City,” was the summer getaway of Brazil’s monarchs in the 19th century. On Wednesday, there was scant evidence of its regal charms, after the floods ravaged its elegant streets and destroyed its Germanic buildings. Rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February, Reuters reported.
Hilda, a resident who declined to give her full name, was distraught as she waited in the street near the remains of her house that she shared with eight people.
“I lost my niece and her five-year-old daughter, who we still haven’t found,” she said. “We did not expect this tragedy. Our city is over.”
In the Morro da Oficina neighborhood, up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. Fire department and local civil defense teams were working at the site.
“The situation is almost like war … Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told reporters onsite.
Petropolis’ city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.
“The water came very fast and with great force. My loss was 100%. Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes,” said shopkeeper Henrique Pereira.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who is traveling to Russia, said on Twitter he had asked ministers to help Petropolis and storm victims.
“We intend to already offer to the mayor what we can,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Moscow, adding that he would release federal funds to help “restore traffic in the region.”
Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the nation’s central western region and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.
Still a risk of military conflict in Ukraine: Analyst
A U.S.-based analyst warned Wednesday that “the risk of military conflict is still very much in play,” echoing United States and NATO’s claims that Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine despite Moscow’s insistence it was pulling back.
“There are real reasons to be skeptical, and in my view, it’s just as plausible that these gestures towards diplomacy (Putin’s) really could be about buying more time in order to move forces into position. And I think to shape the narrative, right, so that Russia can try to present itself as a responsible global actor trying to resolve this politically,” Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) told Reuters TV questioning President Vladimir Putin’s stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.
“He (Putin) doesn’t threaten things that he isn’t prepared to do. I’m sure he’s thought through those scenarios, and it’s likely to me that they are at least prepared to do that if they view that that’s necessary to advancing Russian objectives, ” she added.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces – part of a huge buildup that has been accompanied by demands to the West for sweeping security guarantees – were pulling back after exercises in southern and western military districts near Ukraine.
Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, but NATO and the United States said they had yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war, Reuters reported.
US President Joe Biden responded that Washington had not yet verified the demobilization, and said Russia still very much posed a threat.
“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position. And the fact remains, right now, Russia has more than 150000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and along Ukraine’s border.”
Russia did not say how many units were pulling back.
Its deployment of some 130,000 troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine triggered alarms in Western capitals that a military operation could be imminent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, denied again his country sought conflict.
“Do we want it or not? Of course, not. That is why we have offered our proposals to start the negotiation process, which should lead to an agreement of providing equal security for everybody, including our country.”
Speaking from the White House, Biden said he was committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
But he warned the Russian people that military aggression in Ukraine would be bloody, costly, and would be met with international condemnation.
Biden says ‘needless death and destruction’ if Russia invades Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give “diplomacy every chance to succeed’ in resolving the Ukraine crisis with Russia, but he says there are now more than 150,000 Russian troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and he warns, “invasion remains distinctly possible.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, Reuters reported.
“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he added.
Biden also reiterated his call to Americans in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” Biden also appealed directly to Russian citizens.
“United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia, Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there, as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia,” Biden said.
The president made the remarks hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
U.N. chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine, urges intense diplomacy
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply worried about the heightened tensions over Ukraine and “increased speculation” about a military conflict, urging world leaders to intensify diplomacy to calm the situation, Reuters reported.
“We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation,” he told reporters after having lunch with U.N. Security Council ambassadors.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had heard that Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion. Russia suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was adding to its military capabilities, Reuters reported.
“The time is now to defuse tensions and deescalate actions on the ground. There is no place for incendiary rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them,” said Guterres.
Earlier on Monday, Guterres spoke separately with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine and he told reporters he would remain “fully engaged in the hours and days to come.”
Guterres stressed that the U.N. Charter requires all member states to “refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
“Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff,” Guterres said. “In short, my appeal is this: Do not fail the cause of peace.”
The United Nations has no plans to evacuate or relocate out of Ukraine any of its more than 1,600 staff – of which 220 are foreign staff and more than 1,400 are Ukrainian – U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
