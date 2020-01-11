Heavy rain and snowfall, flash floods imminent in parts of Afghanistan: Meteorological Department

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2020)

The Afghan Meteorological Department warns people of heavy rainfall and snow followed by flash floods, 11 through 12 January.

Provinces such as Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Ghazni, Paktika, Uruzgan, Daikundi, Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Khost, Ghor, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Bamyan, Farah, Herat, and parts of Kunar and Nuristan, are highlighted through the forecast.

It is said that the amount of rain in different places will be 10 – 45 milliliters and snow will be 10 to 50 centimeters.

The department also notifies the likelihood of floods in some southern and south-western provinces of Afghanistan.