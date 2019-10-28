Heavy Fighting Erupts Between Afghan, Pakistani Border Forces in Kunar Province

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2019)

A heavy fighting erupted between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Nari district of Kunar during the last two days.

Provincial governor Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said a brief fighting started on Sunday after Pakistani border forces tried to construct a military installation along the disputed boundary in the border district of Nari.

He added that Sunday clashes lasted for two hours, leaving two civilians dead and four others wounded.

According to the official, the fighting erupted once again early on Monday and continued until mid-day.

Residents of Nari district on Monday called on the government to take action against Pakistan rocket attacks.

“Last night, rockets landed in our district that killed women and children,” said Shakrullah, a resident of Kundar province.

“Pakistan deceived us and installed barbed wires. Attock is part of our land,” said Khalidullah, another resident of the province.

Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament said Pakistani rocket attacks is a clear violation of Afghanistan sovereignty.

“It is a clear violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and interference in our affairs. It is enmity with people of Afghanistan,” said Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, a lawmaker from Ghazni province.

Afghan and Pakistani border forces have clashes several times in the past as well.