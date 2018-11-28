Heavy Explosion Rocks Kabul City

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2018)

A heavy explosion rocked Kabul city late on Wednesday, apparently targeting an area close to a security contractor’s compound.

The blast happened at around 7:00 pm local time in police district 9 of the capital Kabul.

Kabul police spokesman confirmed the blast, saying the exact location was still unknown.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a suicide bomber has targeted a base of foreigners in Pul-e-Charkhi area.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility.

The blast came only hours after President Ghani told in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban.

This is a developing story.