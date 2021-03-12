Latest News
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
A car bomb blast rattled Herat city on Friday evening, local officials confirmed.
According to the officials, an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in PD14 of the city.
Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department, stated that at least one person was killed, and 23 people – including two security personnel and 21 civilians – were wounded in the explosion.
According to Sherzai, five women were among the wounded individuals.
The Interior Ministry said that 26 people were injured in the blast.
Immediately no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
The Interior Ministry’s Spokesman, Tariq Arian, however, blamed the Taliban for the attack.
Latest News
Russia backs plans for interim setup in Afghanistan
Russia is in favor of the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan that includes the Taliban members.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters: “The formation of an interim inclusive administration would be a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan.”
Zakharova stated that the decision should be made “by the Afghans themselves and should be resolved during negotiations on national reconciliation.”
This comes as Russia has planned to hold a conference on the Afghan peace process in Moscow on March 18.
Russian Special for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said last week that Russia had invited the United States, China, Pakistan, representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia), as well as Afghan political figures, to Moscow for consultations on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
Addressing a joint press conference with Russia’s and Turkey’s Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani that Doha had received an invitation from Russia to take part in a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov regarding the conference stated: “We are genuinely interested in bringing an end to the Afghan tragedy as soon as possible.”
“We are not competing with Qatar or any other country in this regard. We have not adopted a stance that could become a bone of contention. As you are aware, before the Doha process, there was the Istanbul process and the Moscow format, and no one ever thought of reproaching our Qatari friends for stealing the show,” Lavrov said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also stated that Turkey is ready to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April.
“We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar,” said Cavusoglu quoted by the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.
Cavusoglu stated: “We were one of the few countries invited to this signing ceremony, and we are one of the most important actors in Afghanistan.”
The Turkish Foreign Minister also stated that Turkey would also appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan to contribute to the process.
The US last week proposed the new peace plan for Afghanistan suggesting the establishment of a transitional government and a high-level summit in Turkey.
The new proposal was delivered by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, and other politicians and former government leaders. Later in the week Khalilzad met with Taliban representatives and put the plan to them.
No decisions have yet been made by either side on the proposal nor have there been any new developments in the past 10 days on the peace talks process in Doha.
Latest News
MP Fatima Aziz dies of cancer
Fatima Aziz, a member of the Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga), has passed away due to cancer, her family members confirmed on Friday.
Fatima, 47, who represented Kunduz province, has died in hospital in Switzerland.
According to her family members, Aziz was suffering from cancer and was under treatment in Switzerland.
Meanwhile, President Ghani expressed his sympathy to Fatema’s family and called her passing a “huge loss.”
Fatima Aziz was a physician and surgeon and was born in 1973 in northern Kunduz province.
Aziz was one of the first women to be elected to the parliament in 2005. She represented her province in the Wolesi Jirga from 2005 to 2021.
Latest News
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that Turkey plans to hold an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April.
This comes after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, that a meeting facilitated by the UN will be hosted in Turkey to discuss the Afghan peace process.
The Afghan government and the Taliban representatives, and foreign countries will participate in the summit.
“We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar,” said Cavusoglu quoted by the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.
Cavusoglu stated: “We were one of the few countries invited to this signing ceremony, and we are one of the most important actors in Afghanistan.”
He added that Turkey is trusted by both parties in the talks.
The Turkish Foreign Minister also stated that Turkey would also appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan to contribute to the process.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani hosted a meeting Thursday of high-ranking Afghan officials and other influential individuals in order to formulate a comprehensive plan for the upcoming peace summit in Turkey, aimed at securing national consensus to strengthen the government’s position in the talks.
“The meeting focused on the general security situation, strengthening the national consensus, and the continuation of consultative meetings,” said Dawa Khan Menapal, the deputy presidential spokesman.
However, a number of political figures who attended the meeting said it was more focused on creating a single plan for the Ankara summit which is expected to be held on March 27.
“The atmosphere at the meeting was such that all political leaders and even government leaders called for peace, called for an immediate end to the war, and decided to work on a peace plan to reach a conclusion at the Ankara summit soon,” said Satar Murad, a close ally of Atta Noor.
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
Russia backs plans for interim setup in Afghanistan
MP Fatima Aziz dies of cancer
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Government welcomes Moscow summit on Afghan peace
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Government welcomes Moscow summit on Afghan peace
Pas As Khabar: Limitations on female students discussed
Sola: Afghan Govt reviews new US plan
Tahawol: Cooperation between government and Parliament discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
-
Latest News3 days ago
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar accuses govt of being party to targeted attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
US Senate Committee Chair says troops withdrawal might be reconsidered
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
-
Latest News2 days ago
Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public
-
Latest News2 days ago
35 Taliban insurgents killed in ANDSF operation in Zabul