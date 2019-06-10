Heavy Clashes Underway in Farah’s Purchaman District

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

Heavy clashes are underway between security forces and Taliban insurgents in Purchaman district of Farah province, local officials said Monday.

The district police Chief Abdul Qadir told Ariana News that the clash broke after on Sunday dozens of Taliban insurgents intensified coordinated attacks in parts of Purchaman district.

At least three Afghan soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in the incident so far, he said.

The official said that Taliban militants have also suffered casualties as three fighters of the group have been killed so far.

He further added that the insurgents have opened fire on a woman and injured at least three civilians.

The militants have also set ablaze at least six houses of local residents, Abdul Qadir said.

According to the official, at the moment heavy clashes are ongoing between the Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in western Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.