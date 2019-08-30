Heavy Clashes Underway in Chahab District of Takhar

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

Heavy clashes are underway between Afghan forces and the Taliban militants in Takhar province, local officials said Friday.

The provincial governor, Mohammad Jawad Jawhari told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a large number of insurgents intensified coordinated attacks in parts of Chahab district at around 5 am on Friday.

Jawhari added that parts the district have been collapsed to the hands of the Taliban fighters.

However, the Defense Ministry rejected the collapse of the district , adding that backup forces have arrived at the area.

At the moment heavy clashes are ongoing between the Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group said in a statement on Friday that its fighters have attacked Chahab, Darqad and Baharak districts of the province, claiming that they have inflicted casualties to the Afghan forces.

Local officials yet to make a comment regarding the casualties yet.

Takhar is among the volatile provinces in the northeast of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.