Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan

Fierce clashes between security forces and the Taliban have been reported in 25 provinces in the past 24 yours, officials confirmed Friday evening.

In Kunduz, Faryab, Helmand and Badghis provinces, more than 30 security forces were killed and several others were injured in this period.

Sources said that 16 public uprising forces were killed and two others wounded on Thursday night in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in Akhtar hill area of Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.

Abdul Satar Mirzakwal, Kunduz governor said: “Due to the intensity of the war, at least ten people were killed.”

Officials in Faryab province reported that at least 11 Afghan National Defense Force soldiers, including the commander of the 6th battalion, were shot dead in front of members of the public at a mosque in the Khwaja Sabz Posh district of the province on Friday.

In addition, Helmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces also all witnessed heavy clashes.

Badghis officials said at least seven policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban in Moqor district. They report that the area fell to the Taliban.

Meanwhile a car bomb explosion took place in Aino Mina Township in the Kandahar city on Friday afternoon.

Police said the explosion took place close to Ghorak district governor Juma Khan’s house, adding that the blast caused no casualties.

Juma Khan condemned the blast, adding that targeting civilians was unacceptable.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday that fighting had intensified across the country in recent days.

“The enemy had its movements, but those movements were neutralized by the Afghan defense and security forces, and the enemy suffered heavy casualties,” said Rouhullah Ahmadzai, the ministry spokesman.

This comes just two days after the the International Union for Muslim Scholars condemned the ongoing war in Afghanistan and labeled it un-Islamic.

They called on Muslim scholars around the world to work to end the conflict in Afghanistan and to ensure the safety of the people.

In a statement issued by the IUMS, their leaders said “they call on all scholars and intellectuals to strive for an end to the bloodshed, and to achieve stability and safety for the Afghan people.”