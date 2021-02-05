Latest News
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan
Fierce clashes between security forces and the Taliban have been reported in 25 provinces in the past 24 yours, officials confirmed Friday evening.
In Kunduz, Faryab, Helmand and Badghis provinces, more than 30 security forces were killed and several others were injured in this period.
Sources said that 16 public uprising forces were killed and two others wounded on Thursday night in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in Akhtar hill area of Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.
Abdul Satar Mirzakwal, Kunduz governor said: “Due to the intensity of the war, at least ten people were killed.”
Officials in Faryab province reported that at least 11 Afghan National Defense Force soldiers, including the commander of the 6th battalion, were shot dead in front of members of the public at a mosque in the Khwaja Sabz Posh district of the province on Friday.
In addition, Helmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces also all witnessed heavy clashes.
Badghis officials said at least seven policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban in Moqor district. They report that the area fell to the Taliban.
Meanwhile a car bomb explosion took place in Aino Mina Township in the Kandahar city on Friday afternoon.
Police said the explosion took place close to Ghorak district governor Juma Khan’s house, adding that the blast caused no casualties.
Juma Khan condemned the blast, adding that targeting civilians was unacceptable.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday that fighting had intensified across the country in recent days.
“The enemy had its movements, but those movements were neutralized by the Afghan defense and security forces, and the enemy suffered heavy casualties,” said Rouhullah Ahmadzai, the ministry spokesman.
This comes just two days after the the International Union for Muslim Scholars condemned the ongoing war in Afghanistan and labeled it un-Islamic.
They called on Muslim scholars around the world to work to end the conflict in Afghanistan and to ensure the safety of the people.
In a statement issued by the IUMS, their leaders said “they call on all scholars and intellectuals to strive for an end to the bloodshed, and to achieve stability and safety for the Afghan people.”
Latest News
Ghani discusses peace talks situation with Austin
President Ashraf Ghani spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Friday evening and discussed bilateral relations and recent developments in the peace process, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.
The US defense secretary said the Biden administration supports enduring peace, which is beneficial to all Afghans, and a permanent ceasefire, according to ARG.
The statement indicated that Ghani and the US defense secretary expressed their concerns over the sharp increase in violence and targeted killings.
This comes on the heels of a briefing by the International Crisis Group, titled “Afghanistan: Give Peace Talks a Chance”.
According to the group, the new US administration needs more time to set its policy course on Afghanistan and review the US-Taliban agreement signed a year ago; and assess whether the Taliban has complied with commitments it made, which include breaking all ties with terrorist organizations.
The group said US officials need to move quickly to persuade the Taliban to extend the May deadline for a total troop withdrawal. In fact the group suggested another six months was needed.
As part of the agreement with the Taliban, the US stated it would withdraw all troops by end April. In doing so, the Taliban agreed to join the peace talks process in Doha.
However, the talks took at least six months to get off the ground. Based on this, the ICG suggests the Biden administration get an extension to the deadline of six months.
The group also however, suggested the Biden administration signal its commitment to supporting the peace process – despite talks having stalled.
“The Biden administration should immediately signal its commitment to continue supporting the negotiations,” the group stated adding that “for the time being the US administration’s top priority should be to keep the Afghan peace process going and buy the time it will need to face the decisions coming its way.”
Latest News
ICG spells out US policy challenges involving peace talks and Taliban
While peace talks present an opportunity for the US to extricate itself from a decades-old conflict in Afghanistan, they will also pose one of the greatest foreign policy challenges for the Biden administration, the International Crisis Group reported in its latest briefing this week.
The ICG stated that after the February 2020 deal between the US and the Taliban, peace talks took six months to start – and have only inched forward slightly. According to the group in light of this, “it is far from clear where negotiations are headed.”
The group pointed out that in accordance with the agreement, the US agreed to withdraw international forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban cutting ties with terrorist organizations, reducing violence and entering negotiations with Afghanistan.
But while violence levels have remained high, it has also emerged that there are wide divergences among negotiating parties on substantive issues and the Taliban are resistant to scaling back attacks while talks proceed, the group’s briefing read.
“At the moment, discussions are virtually stalled while the parties wait for signals from the new US administration on its commitment, or lack thereof, to the nascent peace process.”
The ICG stated that a political settlement is the best solution and that there is a path open to achieving this – albeit a narrow path.
They urged the Biden administration however to urgently signal its commitment to continue supporting the peace process.
The group stated: “President Biden has little to lose in continuing to test the feasibility of reaching a political settlement. Conversely, an abandonment of negotiations would incur high costs: the likely return of the Taliban to unrestricted warfare (including targeting US personnel), as well as the loss of at least tacit support for US policy from Iran, Pakistan, Russia, China and other neighbours.”
But with this in mind, the ICG said the Biden administration will need to seek an extension to the troop withdrawal deadline.
“This is not enough time for the new administration to set its policy course and evaluate Taliban compliance with the counter-terrorism assurances it provided in the February deal.
“Nor is it sufficient time for the Afghan parties – who, for instance, spent three months negotiating a brief set of procedural rules for talks – to notch any meaningful agreements,” the group stated in its briefing.
They suggested this be extended by at least six months – also as the new administration needs to establish a regional diplomatic framework to support the peace process and the outcome of any peace settlement.
ICG pointed out that the new Biden administration also needs to determine whether it intends to maintain an indefinite, if small, military presence in Afghanistan for counter-terrorism purposes.
“A decision in favour of a persistent military presence would, at some point, be the death knell of the peace process because the Taliban are unlikely to consent to it,” ICG stated.
In addition, Russia, China and Iran would reject a continued US presence and could take steps to complicate it, the group stated.
“For Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan under those circumstances would make his administration the author of the next chapter of the so-called forever wars that began after the 11 September attacks, which will enter their third decade later this year,” the group stated.
However, it was suggested that the Biden administration’s top priority should be to keep the peace process going and buy the time it will need to face the decisions coming its way.
Latest News
Stanekzai says rush in peace process should not jeopardize interests of Afghans
Masoom Stanekzai, chief negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said on Friday that rushing in the peace process should not jeopardize the interests of the Afghan people.
Speaking in a virtual meeting with representatives of social activists and civil society organizations from 34 provinces Stanekzai, said that a national, regional and international consensus has been reached on the Afghanistan peace process, he said that the basis of national institutions should also be strengthened in the peace process.
“The peace process should be accelerated, but stressed that rushing in this process should not jeopardize the interests of the Afghan people,” said Stanekzai.
Meanwhile, representatives of 34 provinces also shared their views and questions with the negotiation team members in Doha.
Participants’ suggestions focused on the escalation of violence, the causes of stagnation in the peace process, the reasons for the Taliban’s absence from the negotiation table, the protection of the rights of citizens, especially women, and the achievements of previous years in all areas and next steps.
In the other hand, Stanekzai told the participants that the level of views and questions raised at the meeting showed that the Afghan people are dealing responsibly with the peace process and pay attention to all aspects of the process.
“Both negotiation parties should be accountable to the Afghan people,” Stanekzai added.
This comes as the government and the Taliban peace negotiating teams have not held any formal meetings in the last 19 days.
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Peace talks halted
Ghani discusses peace talks situation with Austin
ICG spells out US policy challenges involving peace talks and Taliban
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
Biden cleared by Congress as next US president
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran claims Taliban is part of Afghanistan’s ‘reality’
-
Business5 days ago
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban claims it has ‘no hand in civilian killings’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
-
Latest News4 days ago
Concerns raised over ministers not having yet been sworn in
-
Latest News4 days ago
Well known Kabul official and media owner narrowly escapes death
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process