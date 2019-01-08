Heavy Blast Hits Khost City

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2019)

At least two people were killed and 25 others wounded in an explosion in eastern Khost province on Tuesday morning, an official said.

A hospital source in the province told Ariana News that the blast happened near a mosque in the city.

He added that so far two dead bodies and 25 wounded people have been taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, sources say that 31 people were injured in the incident.

Local police officials confirmed the incident but denied to make a comment about the exact number of casualties.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.