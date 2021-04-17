Medical and Health
Heart patients advised to move more to avoid heart attacks
The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Saturday released its latest report on cardiology risk factors and advised patients with heart problems to increase their levels of activity.
According to a statement issued by the ESC, the large study reveals that in people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes the risk of heart disease increases.
However, the study found that increasing activity levels is associated with a reduced likelihood of heart events and death.
Author of the study, Dr Esmee Bakker, of Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands said: “Previous research showed that improvements in physical activity are beneficial to health. However, those studies were performed in the general population. In our study, we were interested to see if there were similar effects in individuals with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.”
The study included 88,320 individuals from the LifeLines Cohort Study and participants underwent a physical examination and completed questionnaires about their medical history and lifestyle including exercise. The questionnaires were repeated after approximately four years.
A total of 18,502 (21 percent) individuals had high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and/or diabetes at the start of the study. The average age of this group was 55 years.
After adjusting for age, sex, and baseline physical activity, the researchers found that those with a moderate to a large improvement in physical activity were around 30 percent less likely to develop cardiovascular disease or die during follow-up compared to those who did not change their activity level.
The remaining 69,808 (79 percent) participants did not have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes at the start of the study.
The average age of this group was 43 years. After adjusting for age, sex, and baseline physical activity, the researchers found that those with large reductions in physical activity had a 40 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease or death compared to those who did not change their activity level.
Bakker said: “Our study suggests that to prevent heart attacks and strokes and boost longevity, healthy individuals should maintain their physical activity levels, while those with risk factors need to become more active.
“The associations we found were even more pronounced in people who were relatively sedentary at the start of the study, indicating that inactive people have the most to gain.”
To prevent heart disease, European guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity or an equivalent combination.
Bakker said: “If you are currently sedentary, walking is a good activity to start with. If you are already hitting the recommended amount, try doing 10 minutes more each day or increasing the intensity.”
Afghan journalists launch center to preserve freedom of speech
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas
EU envoy urges Taliban to attend Istanbul peace conference
Hekmatyar urges ‘responsible’ withdrawal and interim govt
Heart patients advised to move more to avoid heart attacks
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Tahawol: Foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan sparks concerns
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Foreign troops withdrawal could undermine peace process
Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute
Tahawol: Reaction to US troops withdrawal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban warns foreign forces to leave by May 1
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey confirms Istanbul Conference to start on April 24
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden expected to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September
-
Latest News3 days ago
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish daily reports Istanbul Conference to be postponed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn
-
COVID-193 days ago
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
-
Latest News3 days ago
NATO forces to leave together from Afghanistan: Blinken