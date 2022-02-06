COVID-19
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that in the past week 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with Kabul, Kapisa and Maidan Wardak provinces registering the highest number of new infections.
Javid Hazhir, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said: “Public hospitals will now also be used to treat [patients],” adding that with Omicron, the death toll is lower than with other variants.
An official at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they are concerned about the situation. Until now, this hospital been the primary health facility in Kabul treating patients with the virus,
This official said they are dealing with a shortage of diagnostic kits, oxygen and other equipment, and are not able to admit new patients.
Hashmat Faizi, the head of the intensive care unit at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they had seen a sharp increase in the number of cases recently. He also said the hospital is struggling financially and has appealed to the international community for help.
He said unless help was given to the hospital, they would not be able to continue with their work.
Relatives of patients have also complained about the poor conditions at hospitals and stated that medicines are not available.
Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of a patient, said: “We have come here. There are doctors but we buy medicine from outside the hospital, the government should help us.”
Turkey’s President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (February 5) that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“The result of our COVID-19 tests done after showing mild symptoms with my wife came back positive. Thank god we are going through Omicron variant of the disease mildly,” Erdogan said in a tweet, shortly after addressing a rally in Black Sea province of Zonguldak via video conference.
Erdogan also said he will continue his work from home during their recovery.
Erdogan made a speech via live videolink during the opening ceremony of a road and tunnels in northern Black Sea province of Zonguldak earlier on Saturday.
Party officials, ministers and opposition leaders have sent wishes of fast recovery following the announcement.
On Thursday, in a trip to Kyiv, Erdogan held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and offered to host a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy.
U.S. COVID deaths surpass 900,000, driven in part by Omicron surge
The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim new milestone in the United States on Friday with the nation’s cumulative death toll from COVID-19 surpassing 900,000, even as the daily number of lives lost has begun to level off, according to data collected by Reuters.
The latest tally marks an increase of more than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.
According to Reuters preliminary evidence has shown that Omicron, while far more infectious, generally causes less severe illness than earlier iterations of the virus, such as Delta. But the sheer volume of Omicron cases fueled a surge in hospitalizations that has strained many U.S. healthcare systems to their limits in recent weeks.
Experts have said the bulk of Omicron patients requiring hospitalization were unvaccinated individuals and people with other underlying chronic health conditions.
Data also suggests that Omicron may have hit the United States harder than other countries with younger overall populations, such as in Africa, Reuters reported.
As of Friday, according to Reuters’ running tally of state-reported data, the total number of American lives lost to COVID-19 since the first U.S. cases were detected in early 2020 has reached at least 904,228, more than the entire population of South Dakota.
U.S. President Joe Biden, whose first year in office has been dogged by a pandemic that has proven more implacable than was expected – due in part to many Americans’ hesitancy to get vaccinated – used the occasion to urge greater vaccine uptake.
Some 250 million Americans have received at least one shot, “and we have saved more than one million American lives as a result,” he said in a statement.
On the eve of his inauguration in January 2021, Biden led a national memorial observance to honor the 400,000 Americans who had then perished from COVID-19, 11 months after the virus claimed its first U.S. life, read the report.
The latest tally stands as the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported by any nation, followed by Russia, Brazil and India with more than 1.8 million deaths combined. In terms of coronavirus fatalities per capita, the United States ranks 20th, well below the top two – Peru and Russia.
Nevertheless, the U.S. COVID-19 death rate appears to be slowing as the Omicron surge wanes, Reuters’ figures show. The seven-day average fell for two days in a row to 2,592, compared with a peak average of 2,674 in the current wave of infections. By comparison, the peak during the Delta wave in January 2021 was an average of 3,300 deaths a day.
Some public health officials have said that as the Omicron outbreak recedes and hospitalizations decline, the pandemic may enter a new phase in the United States and elsewhere, Reuters reported.
In the state of Iowa, for example, the governor announced on Friday that a public health disaster proclamation, and special safety measures that go with it, would expire on Feb. 15.
“The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,” Governor Kim Reynolds tweeted.
Nationally, confirmed COVID-19 cases are now averaging 354,000 a day, half of what was reported less than two weeks ago and down from the peak of nearly 806,000 infections a day on Jan. 15. Many infections, however, go uncounted because they are detected by home-testing kits and not reported to public health authorities, officials say.
According to Reuters over the past seven days, the states reporting the most new cases per capita were Alaska, Kentucky, Washington state, South Carolina and North Dakota.
Current U.S. COVID hospitalizations on Thursday stood at 117,000 compared with a peak of nearly 153,000 on Jan. 20.
India’s COVID deaths cross 500,000 but some analysts count millions more
India’s official COVID-19 death toll crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.
The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some believe the figures were much higher.
“Our study published in the journal Science estimates 3 million COVID deaths in India until mid-2021 using three different databases,” Chinmay Tumbe, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, who co-authored the study, told Reuters.
Last month, the Indian government dismissed the study as baseless in a notification saying there is a robust system of birth and death reporting.
India’s states record deaths from COVID after collating data from their districts. In the last few months, several states have updated the number of deaths, some under pressure from the country’s top court. In most instances, authorities said there were lapses due to delayed registrations and other administrative errors.
India is currently in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus led by the Omicron variant, which some top experts say is already in community transmission although federal officials say most cases are mild.
Last month, the government eased testing norms and told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions. But, with the number of tests falling, the government issued a revised circular warning states they would miss the spread of the virus.
According to official figures, India’s overall number of COVID infections has reached 41.95 million, the second-highest globally behind the United States.
To prevent new surges, the government has vaccinated three-fourths of the eligible 939 million adult population with the mandatory two-dose regime.
Indian officials are carrying out a vaccination drive in remote parts of the country to increase lagging vaccination rates, with health workers going door-to-door to administer shots.
“I make them understand how important vaccines are to escape from coronavirus,” health worker Asmita Koladiya, who is forced to take her infant daughter along with her because of a lack of childcare, told Reuters.
In the country’s capital Delhi, as new infections of the Omicron variant fell sharply off the peak, authorities further eased curbs and said they will allow schools and colleges to reopen from Monday, and permit private offices to be fully staffed.
The city’s sports complexes will also reopen, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a webcast on Friday.
RECONCILIATION WITH TIME, GRIEF
India’s cumulative tally of 500,055 deaths on Friday included 1,072 fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry. Out of this, 335 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala that has, for weeks, been updating data with deaths from last year.
Kerala, with less than 3% of India’s 1.35 billion population, accounts for nearly 11% of the total deaths reported in the country.
“Some states such as Kerala are recording their backlog deaths under judicial pressure, although not all states have done that,” said Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University near the capital who has been tracking the spread of the virus.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, authorities have received over 100,000 claims for COVID-19 compensation, of which 87,000 claims have been approved, according to a senior government official.
The number of claims received is nearly 10 times the official COVID-19 death toll of 10,545, as per government data.
“There has not been any under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths…The policy for paying compensation is very liberal as per the Supreme Court’s directives, which is why the number of applicants is more than the COVID-19 deaths,” the official said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of discussions.
