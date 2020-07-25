Health officials accused of negligence in COVID-19 response, duty breach

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2020)

The Inspector Office of Afghanistan has accused a number of current and former officials of the Ministry of Public Health of breach of statutory duty, warning they would be introduced to the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference about procurement for the COVID-19 response on Saturday in Kabul, the Inspector General Ghezal Haris said that the authorities failed to ensure transparency in utilizing government resources.

The organization added its initial findings indicate lack of transparency in the COVID-19 budget expenditures, saying purchases have been done higher than the market price, for instance, a digital thermometer was purchased 12 thousand AFN for Badakhshan, 24 thousand AFN for Herat, and in Logar, it was purchased for 91 thousand AFN.

“Despite, the money was allocated to fight the Coronavirus, in some provinces beds, mobile phones or 75-inch TVs have been purchased,” Inspector General Ghezal Haris said.

The organization further said that although the government has paid to purchase new medical equipment, the authorities have bought second-hand medical equipment and machines. For example, a new brand PCR machine was purchased for Herat, but the hospital received a second-hand one.

“Once an investigation was finished, a number of authorities of Public Health Ministry and its provincial officials would be introduced for prosecution over negligence, breach of statutory duty and misuse of government resources, “Ghezal Haris added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector Office of Afghanistan found a “poor management” in the Ministry of Public Health, saying that the Ministry failed to define its priority as it has purchases unnecessary supplies and equipment instead of the drug for fighting COVID-19.

It comes as the US pledged a new aid package for COVID-19 response in Afghanistan.

The USAID said Thursday that the US allocated more than $36.7 million to help the people of Afghanistan address the COVID-19 pandemic, and expedited $90 million in continued development assistance through the World Bank to support Afghanistan’s national health and education sectors and local government needs.