Health ministry warns of spike in COVID over Eid if nation ignores health protocols
Wahid Majrooh the acting health minister said that with the arrival of Eid al-Adha, the number of positive cases of corona virus will increase in the country.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Majrooh urge the citizens of the country to refrain from traveling, shaking hands and attending crowded places during Eid.
“The coronavirus in the country is still on the rise and people should listen to the ministry’s recommendations,” Majrooh said.
Majrooh warned the public to “be careful during the Eid days,” adding that “currently our hospitals are 50 to 85 percent filled with patients.”
He warns that if people continue to travel over Eid, COVID will spread, which will lead to more deaths.
“Considering the positive cases and deaths caused by the coronavirus in the country, the people themselves should decide not to travel on Eid days and not to cause a crisis in the country,” Majrooh added.
Majrooh also said that a shortage of oxygen is still a challenge for the ministry.
“We will not be able to provide oxygenated for dozens of other patients if the people do not cooperate and consider the health guidance,” Majrooh said.
Meanwhile Majrooh said that “We will receive new supplies of the vaccine after Eid.”
The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,759 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported 49 deaths and 649 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
Data by the Public Health Ministry shows that the total number of cases is 140,602, total deaths stand at 6,147 and total recoveries are at 87,612.
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world stands at 189,570,978 and total deaths are 4,076,356 figures by Johns Hopkins University show.
Taliban leader says they are serious supporters of a political solution
Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban leader, said in a message issued on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Sunday that the Taliban group “with all its victories and military advances, is a serious supporter of a political solution to the country’s problem.”
He said that the Taliban would use any opportunity that “would lead to the uprising of the Islamic system and the coming of peace and security in the country.”
The Taliban leader spoke of peace at a time when the Afghan government delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghan High Council of National Reconciliation, and the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand, head of the Qatar political office in Doha, are holding talks.
The Taliban leader said the group had opened a political office “for good progress in the negotiations and the political process”, tasked the negotiating team and was “committed” to resolving issues through dialogue.
He claimed that the Afghan government, “is still wasting opportunities. Our message is that instead of relying on foreigners, let us solve our own problems and save the country from its current state.”
The Afghan government has blamed the Taliban of stalling peace talks.
Referring to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, Mullah Haibatullah said: “Many districts and large areas of the country have become completely secure and the Taliban have become stronger, more organized and better equipped than before.”
This comes after the Taliban have taken control of dozens of districts in Afghanistan in recent months, and with the fall of these districts, equipment and weapons have fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
Recently Rohullah Akhundzada, the governor of Kandahar, said the districts of Kandahar province had not fallen militarily but politically.
He added that the only reason for the fall of the districts was because of the fight against corruption in the province, started by him.
He warned that he will provide proof of corruption to the people.
Abdullah meets with UN peace envoy in Doha
The Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, met with the United Nations Special Representative for Afghan Peace, Jean Arnault, in Doha on Sunday.
During the meeting, the UN special envoy welcomed the start of high-level talks, calling them an important step towards peace.
He emphasized that the only solution to Afghanistan’s problems was dialogue.
Abdullah thanked the United Nations for its cooperation and assured them that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan believes in dialogue and that dialogue is the only way to resolve problems.
The meeting focused on recent peace efforts, negotiations and support for these negotiations.
33 civilians killed or wounded in past 48 hours in Kandahar
At least 33 civilians killed or wounded in past 48 hours in clashes in Kandahar province, local officials said on Sunday.
Officials at the Mirwais regional hospital in Kandahar said seven bodies and 26 injured people had been taken to the hospital.
“Besides from Daman and Arghandab districts, the victims are also brought from PD6, PD7, PD8, PD9 and PD13 of Kandahar city,” health officials said.
The injured include
women and children, officials said.
Currently, government forces and the Taliban are fighting in PD6, PD7, PD8 and PD9 of Kandahar city.
Earlier, Rohullah Akhundzada, the governor of Kandahar, said the districts of Kandahar province had not fallen militarily but politically.
He added that the only reason for the fall of the districts was because of the fight against corruption in the province, started by him.
He warns that he will provide all the documents of corruption to the people.
“When I started fighting corruption, they started a political downfall,” he said.
He also warns the elders of Kandahar that if they do not stop these political controversies, he will expose everything they have done over the last 18 years.
