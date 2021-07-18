Health ministry warns of spike in COVID over Eid if nation ignores health protocols

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2021)

Wahid Majrooh the acting health minister said that with the arrival of Eid al-Adha, the number of positive cases of corona virus will increase in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Majrooh urge the citizens of the country to refrain from traveling, shaking hands and attending crowded places during Eid.

“The coronavirus in the country is still on the rise and people should listen to the ministry’s recommendations,” Majrooh said.

Majrooh warned the public to “be careful during the Eid days,” adding that “currently our hospitals are 50 to 85 percent filled with patients.”

He warns that if people continue to travel over Eid, COVID will spread, which will lead to more deaths.

“Considering the positive cases and deaths caused by the coronavirus in the country, the people themselves should decide not to travel on Eid days and not to cause a crisis in the country,” Majrooh added.

Majrooh also said that a shortage of oxygen is still a challenge for the ministry.

“We will not be able to provide oxygenated for dozens of other patients if the people do not cooperate and consider the health guidance,” Majrooh said.

Meanwhile Majrooh said that “We will receive new supplies of the vaccine after Eid.”

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,759 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 49 deaths and 649 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

Data by the Public Health Ministry shows that the total number of cases is 140,602, total deaths stand at 6,147 and total recoveries are at 87,612.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world stands at 189,570,978 and total deaths are 4,076,356 figures by Johns Hopkins University show.