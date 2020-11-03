Latest News
Health Ministry orders all Afghans to wear masks in public
Afghanistan’s government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.
Osmani said this comes after the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe and in neighboring countries such as India, Iran and Pakistan.
He also called on Afghans around the country to cooperate with health officials to help curb the spread of the disease and to abide by all recommendations.
He said hospitals were well prepared to deal with a second wave but urged the public not to be “afraid or anxious”.
Osmani also suggested that Afghans try to avoid unnecessary journeys to countries that have high infection rates.
The health ministry reported 95 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 41,728 – including 1,544 deaths and 34,355 recoveries.
At least 10 million Afghans were believed to have been infected by the virus, a recent survey by the country’s Health Ministry said in September.
International donors likely to pledge less aid for Afghanistan in Geneva
Afghanistan is likely to receive reduced pledges for aid from international donors who will meet later this month in Geneva, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
This comes amid uncertainty over how the peace talks will progress with the Taliban, Reuters reported.
Despite peace talks underway, and Washington’s decision to withdraw troops, the country faces an uncertain future – but a future that is still dependent on aid.
The precariousness of the situation, which could see the Taliban secure greater influence, is making donors uneasy over whether the group will try to roll back progress made on human rights and girls education, Reuters reported.
But some analysts see foreign aid as vital in helping donors shape policies of any future Afghan government and that it provides leverage over the Taliban.
“It’s one of the primary forms of leverage the US and international community believe they have over the Taliban,” said Andrew Watkins, an analyst covering Afghanistan for International Crisis Group.
“Any future Afghan state will rely on foreign aid almost as much as the current one does,” he said.
Reuters reported that donors are likely to tell Afghanistan to expect, possibly significantly, less aid, while also imposing stricter conditions and committing funds for a shorter period, said three sources, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.
All three sources said the United States, Afghanistan’s largest donor, is likely to make deep cuts to its current annual contribution of around $800 million for civilian funding, beyond the money allocated for defence and security needs.
One said Washington could not only “cut aid by half”, but could also move “away from a four-year-commitment cycle” to pledge funds for just a year.
Other NATO members like Britain and France were also considering reducing pledges, while Australia was planning cuts of up to 30 percent, two sources told Reuters.
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
A manhunt by Austrian special forces is currently underway in the Austrian capital Vienna after a shooting rampage by gunmen near the city’s central synagogue on Monday night.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the rampage as a “repulsive terrorist attack”, which started at about 8pm on the streets of the old district of Vienna as hundreds of citizens were enjoying a last night of freedom before a second COVID-19 lockdown.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said overnight that several “heavily armed and dangerous” attackers remained on the loose.
As police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Austrian police also confirmed during the night that two men and one woman died in the attack and several people were injured. Police said some were in critical condition in hospitals.
Nehammer blamed the attack on an Islamic State sympathizer, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police.
Nehammer meanwhile said all six locations in the attack were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and that they were closed at the time.
“We are living in the compound of the synagogue. Upon hearing shots we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said.
Khalilzad calls on Afghan gov’t and Taliban to fight terrorism together
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to unite against “barbaric” attacks such as Monday’s on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.
He said together the two parties to the peace talks need to unite for peace and prevent terrorist organizations from conducting such attacks.
“Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism.”
He also said the “terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war.”
Khalilzad’s statement followed his meeting Monday with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.
Khalilzad and Bajwa discussed the regional security situation, the Afghan peace process and border management issues.
Khalilzad also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate the peace process.
Peace talks started in September in Doha but quickly hit stumbling blocks and have all but stalled with negotiating teams unable to agree on certain issues relating to just the framework of talks going forward.
Instead of delivering the desired results of a reduction in violence and an eventual ceasefire, hostilities in Afghanistan have intensified since September 12 and the increased violence has raised concerns about the sustainability of the peace process.
