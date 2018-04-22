Health Ministry Confirms Death of 57 People in Kabul Bombing

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2018 7:51 pm)

The Public Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday evening that 57 people were killed in a suicide attack outside a population registration office in Kabul.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Wahid Majrooh, 119 others wounded in the bombing which took place in Dasht-e-Barchi area, Kabul’s Police District 06.

The incident occurred at the time when people gathered in a center for receiving paper ID cards (Tazkira) to vote in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.

Earlier, in the day, officials said the casualties were all civilians – most of whom had been waiting outside a population registration office in the area.

Pictures and footage circulating on the social media showed people were in a panic as many dead bodies lied down on the street.

The Islamic State known as Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.