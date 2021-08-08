Head of Paktia radio station assassinated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)

Ross Wilson, US Chargé d’ Affaires in Kabul says the Taliban increase in offensives across Afghanistan is not in accordance with the Doha deal.

In an interview with Ariana News Wilson stated that the Taliban did not comply with the US-Taliban deal which was signed in Doha last year, as the militants have dramatically increased attacks across the country.

“As I suggested the Taliban made commitments to us, they have not been yet fulfilled,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, the US envoy said that Pakistan can play a crucial role in the Afghan peace process in order to end the conflict in the country.

Wilson stated: “It is obvious that Pakistan has a role to play if there is going to be a peaceful settlement of the conflict in this country and when I say that I think it reflects our recognition and of course Pakistan has influence.”

Wilson’s remarks come as the Taliban have advanced on the capitals of four provinces in the country.

In a recent development, the militants launched attacks on Kunduz city, Takhar’s Taloqan city, and Sar-e-Pul province.

The Taliban have seized control of Zaranj city of Nimroz province, and parts of Sheberghan city of Jawzjan province.