(Last Updated On: November 24, 2018)

Abdul Basir Haqqani, Head of Kabul Ulema Council assassinated in the city by unknown gunmen on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Gul Ahmad Sediqi, Deputy Head of Kabul Ulema Council confirmed the incident to Ariana News and said that Mr. Haqqani was shot dead today afternoon in Kabul’s PD7.

According to the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish, Mr. Haqqani was killed at around 01:40 pm local time.

Danish said a suspect was arrested in connection to the incident and that investigation is underway in this regard.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

This comes days after a suicide bomber targeted a religious scholars’ gathering in Kabul, killing at least 55 people and wounding about a hundred others.