Head of Faryab journalists union assaulted in Maimana city

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

Local journalists in Faryab province say Qutbuddin Kohe, the head of the provincial journalists union was attacked in the central market of capital Maimana city on Thursday.

Officials at the provincial governor’s media office said that Kohe was assaulted while shopping at the market. 

Local officials said that Kohe sustained a head wound but doctors said he is in a satisfactory condition. 

Police also confirmed the attack. 

The motive for the assault has not been established but efforts are underway to identify the assailants, police added. 

This comes amid a sharp increase in targeted attacks on journalists and media workers in the country in the past few months.  

In most instances, no group or individual claims responsibility for the attacks.  

Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul 

2 hours ago

February 11, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

UNAMA confirmed Thursday night that a UN convoy came under attack in the Surobi District of Kabul earlier in the day. 

According to UNAMA, five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel, who had been escorting the UN convoy, were killed in the incident. 

“No UN personnel were hurt or vehicle affected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy,” UNAMA tweeted. 

Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov passed on his condolences to the families of the officers who died. 

“My thoughts and prayers are with families of officers who died offering protection to our staff, as they do on so many days. The UN has expressed its deepest condolences to Govt of Afghanistan. Violence in Afghanistan must end,” he said.

According to sources, the incident happened on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway. 

NDS convoy targeted in Jalalabad explosion close to airport 

2 hours ago

February 11, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

At least two security forces members were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province on Thursday afternoon, local officials said.

Officials in the governor’s media office said the incident occurred in PD4 near the airport when a National Directorate of Security (NDS) convoy was targeted in an IED explosion.

Officials said that one of the NDS vehicles caught fire as a result of the explosion and two security force members were wounded. 

Video footage taken immediately after the explosion showed black plumes of smoke rising from the scene and rapid gunfire could be heard. 

No further details were however released by officials and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Stoltenberg says NATO facing a difficult choice over Afghanistan

3 hours ago

February 11, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder met at NATO headquarters Thursday to discuss a number of issues including the future of NATO’s presence in Afghanistan. 

According to a statement issued by NATO, Stoltenberg said NATO faces a difficult choice: Stay and face a continued military engagement or leave and risk that Afghanistan again becomes a safe haven for terrorists. 

“The Taliban must honour their commitments: reduce violence and cut ties to terror groups. Instead we see unacceptable levels of violence by the Taliban, including against doctors, judges and journalists,” he said. 

“We went into Afghanistan to prevent another 9/11. We have done that. Whatever path we now choose, we must ensure Afghanistan is never again a base for terrorism,” he added.

Stoltenberg and Dedonder also discussed the upcoming NATO Defense Ministers meeting, scheduled for February 17 and 18, where a decision on NATO’s future in Afghanistan is expected to be made. 

This comes after Stoltenberg earlier voiced his concern over the high level of violence. 

Addressing a press conference earlier this month Stoltenberg indicated that US and NATO would decide together on when to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. 

He said “so, we will make the assessment together, we will make the decision together, and this will be one of the most important topics that will be discussed when we have a NATO Defense Ministerial meeting later this month and decisions will be made.”

This comes amid growing speculation that the US might not withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 1 May deadline as per the agreement signed with the Taliban in February last year. 

