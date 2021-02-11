Head of Faryab journalists union assaulted in Maimana city

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2021)

Local journalists in Faryab province say Qutbuddin Kohe, the head of the provincial journalists union was attacked in the central market of capital Maimana city on Thursday.

Officials at the provincial governor’s media office said that Kohe was assaulted while shopping at the market.

Local officials said that Kohe sustained a head wound but doctors said he is in a satisfactory condition.

Police also confirmed the attack.

The motive for the assault has not been established but efforts are underway to identify the assailants, police added.

This comes amid a sharp increase in targeted attacks on journalists and media workers in the country in the past few months.

In most instances, no group or individual claims responsibility for the attacks.