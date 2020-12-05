Latest News
HCNR is ready to fully engage with Taliban to end the war: Abdullah
Addressing the first meeting of the High Council for National Reconciliation, chairman Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday that in order for Afghanistan to achieve peace, international and regional support is needed.
He said peace needs unity, consensus, and inclusivity in words and in action.
“Peace needs sacrifices, and we are ready to fully engage with Taliban to discuss all issues.”
Abdullah stated that from now on, regular meetings of the leadership committee of the HCNR will take place to discuss the peace process.
He stated that the primary demand of the people of Afghanistan is the reduction of violence, and a permanent ceasefire.
“The people of Afghanistan demand peace, and an end to war, violence and bloodshed. We have to end the war, and open a new peaceful chapter in our country. I do not have any personal agenda in seeking peace. My aim and only aim is a permanent peace in Afghanistan,” he said.
Abdullah stated the HCNR is committed to a just, lasting, and inclusive peace in Afghanistan. “We have the political will, and the support of the people to do so. However, peace doesn’t mean a return to the past. We are seeking a peace that offers a dignified future for everyone.”
“We are calling for a permanent ceasefire. War destroys the country, and everyone, but peace will guarantee a future for everyone,” he said.
According to him, the release of Taliban prisoners a few months ago had been a bold step and one that demonstrates that the people of Afghanistan are ready to make sacrifices if needed.
But he said both sides have to agree on how to preserve the achievements of the past, and at the same time move forward and have a political settlement.
“There might be a time that requires the decision of the people of Afghanistan, at that point we shall decide collectively on how to consult the people.”
Abdullah also thanked the United States, the European Union, NATO, Islamic countries, the IOC, regional countries, and Qatar for supporting the peace process.
“I thank the Republic’s negotiation team for their tireless efforts, and representing the republic. I also thank the Taliban negotiation team for their cooperation.
“I assure the Republic’s negotiation team that they enjoy the full support of the people of Afghanistan and the High Council for National Reconciliation.”
Former Jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf also addressed the meeting and said peace is a responsibility and that Afghans want peace with dignity – where the country’s national sovereignty is preserved and stated that he was ready to support the efforts of the reconciliation council.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai also spoke and said “the people of Afghanistan have suffered a lot and now is the time for peace to come to the country. Peace is achieved when Afghans maintain unity and solidarity. It is the duty of Afghans to stop the bloodshed in Afghanistan.”
President Ashraf Ghani also addressed the landmark meeting and said there is a need for more consultations as the negotiations move forward.
He said that following this week’s breakthrough in the Doha talks deadlock, talks had now moved into the second phase.
“The first step showed that the task was not easy, but it came to fruition,” he said.
Pakistan says fence along Durand Line is almost complete
Pakistan’s military has said it’s 2,600km fence along the porous border with Afghanistan will be completed within the next two months.
Speaking to VOA, Pakistan’s army media unit, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Friday the fence has already been installed along about 83 percent of the border and hundreds of new outposts and forts have been built along the line.
The program was launched in 2017 to block militant infiltration, smuggling and other illegal crossings.
ISPR said two three-meter-high mesh fences, a couple of meters apart, have been filled and topped with coils of razor wire, running through rugged terrain and snow-covered, treacherous mountains at elevations as high as 4,000 meters.
The ISPR also told VOA that it has attributed a “massive decrease” in the number of terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan to the border security project but they say Pakistani troops involved in building the fence have also come under militant attacks from the Afghan side and in some cases clashes with Afghan security forces.
The border, or Durand Line as it is commonly referred to in Afghanistan, has historically been disputed as it was an 1893 British colonial era demarcation.
Pakistan rejects the objections and maintains it inherited the international frontier after gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
VOA reported that the Pakistani army is also working on enhancing the security of the country’s more than 900-kilometer southwestern border with Iran and has already fenced off about 30 percent of the frontier.
This project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021, according to the ISPR.
Pakistan to build railway line between Chaman and Spin Boldak
Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced plans to link Pakistan with Afghanistan by railway with a line from Chaman to Spin Boldak.
Ahmed said in the first phase Pakistan would lay around 11km of railway track from Chaman to Spin Boldak, and that a survey had already been completed in this regard, Dawn News reported.
He also said the Chaman-Spin Boldak railway line could later be extended to Kandahar if the Afghan government expressed its willingness.
He said that linking Chaman with Spin Boldak by railway would further promote trade between the two neighbouring countries.
Referring to the government’s decision to restart the Quetta-Chaman passenger train, the railways minister said that it was running successfully and Pakistan Railways had decided to hand over the operation of the Quetta-Chaman train to the private sector, Dawn News reported.
He also said there was a plan to resume services of more passenger trains from Quetta, but due to Covid-19 a large number of people were avoiding travelling by train.
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday that violence in Afghanistan is “unacceptably high” and that Washington has asked the warring parties to “stand back and indeed stand down.”
Pompeo’s comments came two days after the Afghan Republic’s talks team and Taliban negotiators reached an agreement in Doha over procedures and rules to take the peace talks forward.
Pompeo said he met with the negotiating teams during a November 21 visit to Doha and said he told both sides that the viostrife must be reduced.
“I made clear to them that the violence levels can’t continue while these negotiations go on and it won’t work,” Pompeo said.
“We’ve asked all of them to stand back and indeed stand down in that respect,” he said, adding that he hoped that the sides can begin to address some of the “front end” issues, including a nationwide ceasefire.
