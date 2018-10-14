Hazratullah Zazai Equals Fastest T20 Half Century Record in APL

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2018)

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai hit six sixes in an over on his way to equaling fastest ever half-century record in Twenty20 cricket.

The Afghan opener reached 50 in 12 balls for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

That levelled the record held by Yuvraj Singh, who also hit six sixes in that innings for India against England in the World T20 in 2007, and Chris Gayle at Australia’s Big Bash League in 2016.

Earlier, the West Indian opener had made 80 from 48 balls. At one point, he had looked set for six sixes himself off Colin Ingram, but in the end that over went for 32.

The left-handed batsmen Zazai scored 62 off 17 balls before caught out on the boundary. He had already become the first player in the tournament to score a century.

The six successive sixes were hit off Abdullah Mazari, a left-arm spin bowler whose first over in the APL went for 37 as he also sent a wide.

With inputs from The National Sport