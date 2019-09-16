‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ Movie Premieres in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2019)

Sahraa Karimi, the Director of Afghan Film, a state-owned institution, said that the “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” movie was screened in Kabul University on Sunday.

“Today, I had the honor to screen Hava, Maryam, Ayesha movie in a big gathering,” Ms. Karimi wrote on Twitter.

The Hava, Maryam, Ayesha movie is demonstrating the lives of three Afghan women from different social background, living in Kabul, and are facing big challenges in their lives.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month.

According to Ms. Karimi, the movie will be displayed in other cinemas in Kabul starting tomorrow.

Recently, the Afghan Film kicked off a 100-movie film festival in Kabul in connection with the country’s 100th Independence Day celebrations.

Sahraa Karimi is the first-ever head of Afghan Film who is seen to be striving to revive cinema in the war-torn country since her appointment this May.