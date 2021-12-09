Latest News
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
Members of the Haqqani family and Paktia residents have laid the first foundation stone for a new madrassa, that will be named after the network’s founding father Mawlawi Jalaluddin Haqqani.
The religious studies school will be built on four acres of land in Gardez city in Paktia province and is being sponsored by local businessmen.
Haqqani officials said Wednesday this is the first of hopefully many such schools that will be built across the country in the future.
They said the new school in Paktia would help reduce the need for Afghan children to study religion in Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia.
According to them the school will provide both religious and contemporary education.
Ishaq Haqqani said at the event: “Students will not go to Pakistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia, we will establish a foundation for teaching English, Arabic and other languages in this school; we also want to provide computer training here.”
Nangarhar residents get essential food aid from Bayat Foundation
Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, has distributed food supplies to hundreds of deserving families in eastern Nangarhar province as part of their ongoing campaign to help reach as many people as possible.
The food parcels that include flour, rice, and cooking oil, were donated to families who had been displaced due to poverty and conflict in the province.
Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed essential food supplies to vulnerable people in Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Every year the foundation provides needy families with essential food supplies ahead of Afghanistan’s harsh winters. This year, more people are being reached in different provinces due to the current humanitarian crisis gripping the country.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “Through its continued winter aid program, that the Bayat Foundation distributes every year, the assistance is now fortunately being distributed to other provinces.”
He said: “Today we came to Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province to distribute food supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation’s team in Nangarhar.”
The foundation stated it will continue its winter aid campaign, adding that further assistance will be sent to desperate families in other provinces.
Grateful recipients of the food aid and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials thanked the Bayat Foundation for their initiative and called on other charity organizations to step in to help at-risk families during the winter season.
IEA welcomes Jakarta’s move to consider reopening Kabul embassy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed Indonesia’s move to consider reopening its embassy in Kabul after withdrawing all staff in August.
On Tuesday, an Indonesian foreign ministry official said Jakarta may soon reopen its embassy in Kabul and initiate “constructive engagement” with the IEA.
Hamdullah Wasiq, the IEA’s deputy spokesman on Wednesday said: “We welcome the move by the Indonesian government, which will further strengthen the positive relations between the two countries.”
The Indonesian mission in Afghanistan has been run by its embassy in Pakistan since the chaotic withdrawal of the US military and the collapse of the former government, the Jakarta Globe reported.
“Our goal is to conduct constructive engagement, primarily in the context of humanitarian assistance, including assistance for women, academic scholarship, et cetera,” said Abdul Kadir Jailani, the ministry’s director-general for Asia, the Pacific, and Africa affairs.
UNICEF launches historic $2 billion appeal to save the lives of millions of Afghans
UNICEF launched its largest ever single-country appeal on Tuesday to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children.
UNICEF said in a statement issued Tuesday that the appeal for US$2 billion will help to avert the imminent collapse of health, nutrition, WASH, education and other vital social services for children and families.
This comes amid a continuing humanitarian crisis. According to UNICEF there are alarming disruptions in health and nutrition services, a disastrous food crisis, drought, outbreaks of measles, acute watery diarrhea, polio and other preventable diseases, as well as the crippling onset of winter.
“The current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, especially for children. Winter has already set in and, without additional funding, UNICEF and partners will be unable to reach the children and families that need us the most,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.
“As families struggle to put nutritious food on the table and health systems are further strained, millions of Afghan children are at risk of starvation and death. Others struggle to access water and sanitation, are cut off from their schools and at heightened risk of violence. As the desperation of families and children increases, UNICEF is doing everything possible to save and protect children,” she said.
UNICEF estimates that 1 in 2 children under five will be acutely malnourished and that outbreaks of life-threatening diseases continue, with over 60,000 cases of measles reported in 2021.
An estimated 8 of 10 Afghans drink bacteriologically contaminated water and 10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue.
According to UNICEF, the organization will prioritize life-saving interventions to treat children and provide other vital services.
UNICEF plans to use the funds to scale up services to treat one million children with severe acute malnutrition; vaccinate 10.5 million children against measles; provide safe water to 11.5 million people; and ensure that 7.5 million children are accessing education. The organization will also expand the use of humanitarian cash transfers to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable families and children.
“UNICEF is strongly urging donors to support Afghanistan’s children through its humanitarian appeal,” added Akunga.
“We need to call to mind our common humanity and do everything it takes to keep children alive, well-fed, safe and learning. It won’t be easy but with the lives and wellbeing of so many children at stake, we must rise to the challenge. We appeal to the international community to stand with us, shoulder to shoulder, so that the children of Afghanistan can have the life and future that is their right.”
