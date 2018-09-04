Haqqani’s Death Won’t Affect Activities of His Network: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: September 04, 2018 6:09 pm)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah says the death of Haqqani Network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani will not affect the activities of the militant group.

“I don’t think his death will affect the activities of Haqqani Network. His sons were leading the activities of the network recently,” Abdullah told reporters on Tuesday.

Following the issue, Javid Kohistani, a military analyst said that since 2007, Jalaluddin Haqqani had not been involved in group’s plans.

“Except issuing fatwas against the foreign military forces, he had no role in recent times and his son Anas Haqqani is leading the activities of the network,” Kohistani said, adding that the founder’s death will not have an impact on the going situation in the country.

Earlier today, the Taliban armed group in a statement confirmed that founder of the Haqqani Network has died due to the illness he was suffering from in recent years. In the statement, the Taliban also claimed that he was buried in Afghanistan.

Haqqani Network has been among the terrorist groups in the region that leading the ongoing war against the Afghan and foreign forces in Afghanistan. The Network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani.

The group is allegedly allied with Al-Qaida and the Taliban and have been accused of staging numerous attacks in Afghanistan including a truck bomb explosion in Kabul’s diplomatic district in June 2017 which left hundreds of people killed and wounded.