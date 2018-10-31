Hand Grenades Thrown at Police Checkpoint in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2018)

Two policemen slightly injured after hand grenades thrown by unknown men at a police checkpoint in Spin Kalay square in PD5 of Kabul city, Kabul police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm.

An eyewitness told Ariana News that at least four policemen were injured.

The area was cordoned off by security forces.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility.

Early today, at least six people including three policemen were killed and eight others injured in a suicide bombing at the gate of Pul-i-Charkhi prison in the east of Kabul.