Hanafi meets with UNAMA chief, discusses wide range of issues

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2022)

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the United Nations, on Monday in Kabul to discuss a number of issues including the matter of kangaroo courts.

At the meeting Hanafi said that the IEA has banned kangaroo courts and that no one is allowed to violate the law.

“Unfinished projects contracted by various organizations need to be completed so that both the people can benefit from them and the salaries of the economically disadvantaged contractors can be addressed,” Hanafi said.

Lyons, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan but expressed concern over the recent disappearance of a number of women activists.

The UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, was also present at the meeting and provided information on humanitarian aid received.

He said food has so far been distributed to about nine million people and at least eight million people have had access to health services in the past few months.