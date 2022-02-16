Latest News
Hamid Karzai criticises US move to use Afghan assets for aid and 9/11 victims
Former president Hamid Karzai has criticized the Biden administration for its decision to split Afghanistan’s frozen assets between 9/11 victims and aid for the country.
Biden on Friday ordered Afghanistan’s $7 billion in foreign reserves, held by the US, to be released and divided.
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Karzai said the funds “belong to the Afghan people”. He also said he believed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would eventually allow girls to return to school, since doing so is “absolutely necessary for the well-being” of Afghanistan.
Karzai urged the Biden administration to rescind the decision to allocate half the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks. He said the money belonged to the Afghan people and that it was “wrong” to use it for other purposes.
He also said that before any international recognition of the IEA takes place, Afghans from all walks of life need to come together to discuss the future of the country.
Karzai said he and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had formally asked the IEA to call a traditional Loya Jirga.
The former leader said there should be “no compromise” about the full return of girls to school and women to the workplace. However, he expressed confidence that the IEA would indeed allow girls to return to school.
US court to make final decision on use of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
The White House said Tuesday that a court will make the final decision on Afghanistan Central Bank’s assets that US President Joe Biden ordered be partly used to compensate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that no funds can be transferred until the courts make a ruling.
Defending Biden’s decision, Psaki stated that the president was trying to pave the way for some of the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan.
“What the president was trying to do was enable certain US-based assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to be used to benefit the Afghan people,” said Psaki, adding “otherwise it would have been held — right? — and that money wouldn’t have been going.”
“And so, that’s why we saw — and he took a proactive step to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of those assets for the benefit of the Afghan people and Afghanistan’s future.”
“As you know, many US victims of terrorism, including the relatives of victims who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks have brought claims against the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and are pursuing these assets in federal court,” she said.
Psaki added that more than $3.5 billion in assets are going to remain in the United States and are subject to the ongoing litigation.
“What I think it’s important for people to know and understand is he took this proactive step to sign the executive order in an effort to try to provide some of this funding to the Afghan people,” she said.
US special envoy says dialogue with IEA has been ‘honest and productive’
US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West has said discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have been productive and that talks on ISIS (Daesh) have been more candid.
Speaking at the US Institute for Peace, West described discussions with the IEA as “relatively honest and productive” and that conversations regarding counterterrorism and Daesh have “become more honest and more candid”.
“I believe that the Taliban (IEA) are sincere in their efforts to contain [ISIS-Khorasan Province],” West said.
West also stated that “the Taliban (IEA) has no interest in co-operating with the United States when it comes to fulfilment of their commitments to the Doha agreement”, which required the group to cut ties with Al Qaeda.
In addition, he acknowledged “positive statements from Taliban (IEA) leaders about a readiness to see the enrolment of women and girls at all levels across large swaths of the country after [the holiday of] Nowruz” next month. However he cautioned that “statements are not enough”.
Still, he said it is “encouraging that the Taliban (IEA) have said they will support an independent verification mechanism” to ensure girls and women are actually enrolled in educational institutions in the country.
“The Taliban (IEA) will make the decision to enrol women and girls at all levels not out of a response to international pressure at all,” said West adding that “this is a genuine domestic Afghan demand and a basic human right that we hear from across the country.”
West also said he had discussed the issue of the frozen reserves and US President Joe Biden’s decision with several Afghan economists as well as officials who had served in the central bank and finance ministry under the defunct US-backed government.
“The consistent opinion that I hear is that it would be not a good use of these resources to channel them through the United Nations and for humanitarian assistance,” said West.
“Rather, this $3.5bn represents the potential recapitalization of a future central bank, and that is recognized, and the future recapitalization of the financial system.”
He noted the Taliban (IEA) will have no input in deciding how to use the money, but said “professional Afghans” would be involved in the decision-making process.
The freeze on federal reserves has prompted Afghan banks to limit withdrawals, further compounding the cash crisis and driving up the cost of food and consumer goods amid a drought.
Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion
Britain said on Tuesday it would co-host an international aid conference with the United Nations next month to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiraled since late last year.
The virtual pledging conference will aim to help the United Nations raise $4.4 billion for Afghanistan, the largest amount it has ever requested for a single country.
Most foreign aid was cut off after the former government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came in to power in August last. The United Nations estimates 98% of Afghans are not eating enough and hospitals and schools cannot afford to pay staff.
“The scale of need is unparalleled, and consequences of inaction will be devastating,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
“The UK is determined to lead the global effort. We will bring international allies together to raise vital aid to deliver food, shelter and health services, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.”
A combination of the loss of foreign aid, a severe drought, and a currency crisis have left Afghanistan’s economy on the brink of collapse with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger, Reuters reported.
The donor conference comes as the international community continues to grapple with how to help Afghanistan without benefiting the country’s rulers.
