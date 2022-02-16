Hamid Karzai criticises US move to use Afghan assets for aid and 9/11 victims

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2022)

Former president Hamid Karzai has criticized the Biden administration for its decision to split Afghanistan’s frozen assets between 9/11 victims and aid for the country.

Biden on Friday ordered Afghanistan’s $7 billion in foreign reserves, held by the US, to be released and divided.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Karzai said the funds “belong to the Afghan people”. He also said he believed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) would eventually allow girls to return to school, since doing so is “absolutely necessary for the well-being” of Afghanistan.

Karzai urged the Biden administration to rescind the decision to allocate half the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to families of victims of the 9/11 attacks. He said the money belonged to the Afghan people and that it was “wrong” to use it for other purposes.

He also said that before any international recognition of the IEA takes place, Afghans from all walks of life need to come together to discuss the future of the country.

Karzai said he and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had formally asked the IEA to call a traditional Loya Jirga.

The former leader said there should be “no compromise” about the full return of girls to school and women to the workplace. However, he expressed confidence that the IEA would indeed allow girls to return to school.