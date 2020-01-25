Hamid Karzai, Abdullah to come up with a new policy for peace

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2020)

Political leaders and heads of political bodies, including Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai, had a consultative meeting Saturday in Kabul in order to create a new policy for the peace negotiations. CE Abdullah warned that no one can cease the peace talks for personal benefits. They considered ‘violence reduction’ as a feasible option to proceed with the peace talks.

Mohammad Mohaqeq hosted the gathering Saturday participated by former Afghan president Hamed Karzai, CE Abdullah, and other political figures. They all shared their ideas and policies regarding the peace talks and how to begin the Intra-Afghan peace talks through the new policy.

“Everyone should be involved in the peace talks. No one can cease the negotiations for personal good as it is a national agenda,” said CE Abdullah Abdullah.

Yunus Qanuni, the former vice president said, “The policy that the politicians are going to make, is the Afghans policy to reach peace.”

In this meeting, the parties’ and political leaders underlined that to reach peace, they should seize every opportunity and finalize a policy in the next week.

Karim Khalili, head of the High Peace Council said, “We interpret the violence reduction as the war reduction, and this is one of the principal ways which every negotiation follows.”

Apparently, the gathering operates against Ghani, as politicians indicate that the government should not be the main player of the negotiations, the government should be just one of the players.

Wahidullah Sabawoon, head of the Islamic United Party said, “The policy that the politicians are working on will be shared with Ghani, in case he has a policy too, that will be discussed as well.”

Prior to this, President Ghani, in the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that CE Abdullah and Hamid Karzai do not have a policy for peace. The comment faced intense reactions by politicians in Kabul.