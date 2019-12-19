Hamdullah Mohib Meets National Security Advisor Of India

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2019)

Security cooperation and relationships between Afghanistan and India were the main topics of the Thursday meeting between the Afghan National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib and Ajit Doval who serves as the national security advisor of India.

Mr. Doval stated that India and Afghanistan can cooperate and work together in different fields.

They also discussed the fight against terrorism, Afghan Peace, and regional aids. Mr. Doval stressed that terrorism is the common enemy of all the countries and should be fought together.

Doval overall stressed that India is ready to cooperate to solve Afghanistan’s problems regarding regional peace.