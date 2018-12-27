Halim Fedai Appointed as Khost Governor

Mohammad Halim Fedai has been appointed as governor of Khost province by President Ashraf Ghani, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said on Thursday.

Fedai is originally from Paktika province. He has served as governor for Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces in the past. He holds a master degree in public relations, media, and communication.

In addition, he is a member of President Ashraf Ghani’s Change and Continuity team.

Fedai is the successor of Hukam Khan Habibi who served in the position for the last three and half years.

