Half of Afghan Population Suffers From Mental Illness: MoPH

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2018)

According to an assessment of the Public Health Ministry (MoPH), due to conflict, poverty and unemployment about half of the Afghan citizens suffer from mental illness.

Addressing a ceremony held on Sunday to celebrate the mental health and suicide prevention day in Kabul, the Deputy Minister for Health Services Fida Mohammad Paikan said there are various factors causing mental illness and forcing people to commit suicide.

The assessment has been conducted by MoPH in 16 provinces including Kabul, Parwan, Khost, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Balkh, Jawzjan, Bamyan, Ghazni, Takhar, Farah, Herat and Badakhsan provinces with the support of European Union and Cousel Sauti.

About 12,666 people including children aged 4 to 15 have been interviewed in the research and it took two years to get completed. According to the research, most of the mentally ill patients are adults.

At the event, the EU representative said that health is an important issue in Afghanistan and that war and poverty have caused many people to suffer from mental illness in the country. He said education and agriculture have been among the fundamental needs of the Afghan people.