Half of Afghan Population Migrated, Repatriated or Displaced In Last 5 Years

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), half of the population of Afghanistan has either left the country, returned or internally displaced during the last five years.

In a survey conducted by IOM, the situation of migrants, returnees, and IDPs have been assessed in 188 districts of 15 vulnerable provinces of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

The report suggests that 1.8 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from foreign countries and more than 772 thousand people have fled from the war-torn country. In addition, more than 1.2 million have been displaced internally due to the ongoing violence in the country.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Kabul, Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, the minister of refugees and repatriation said that on average, the number of returnees is three times more than the number of those who have escaped from the country during the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, the report indicates that during the last five years most of the Afghans have been displaced internally from Kunduz, Nangarhar, Nimruz and Farah provinces due to the war.

At the same event, IOM Afghanistan’s Chief of Mission Laurence Hart said that the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) tracks and monitors displacement and migration flows and it supplies data for informed government policy decisions.

Afghanistan is among the countries with the largest number of refugees in the World. Currently, more than three million people have been internally displaced and nearly 5 million Afghans have been immigrated to foreign countries including Iran and Pakistan due to poverty, unemployment, and war.