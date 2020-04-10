Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty by coronavirus – Oxfam

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2020)

Oxfam International said Thursday that the economic fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic could push half a billion more people into poverty.

The OI, according to the information provided by King’s College London and the Australian National University, says that the pandemic could set back the fight against poverty by a decade, and as much as 30 years in some regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Oxfam’s report presents fresh analysis which suggests between six and eight percent of the global population could be forced into poverty as governments shut down entire economies to manage the spread of the virus.

The report indicates that in the aftermath of the pandemic, over half the global population could be living in poverty – outdoing the global health crisis.

Oxfam International is calling on world leaders to agree on an ‘Economic Rescue Package for All’ to keep poor countries and poor communities afloat.