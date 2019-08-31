Hakimi Accused Ghani of Engineering Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2019)

Presidential candidate Shahab Hakimi on Saturday accused President Ashraf Ghani of paving the ground for electoral fraud in his favor by appointing the provincial heads of Independent Election Commission.

“There are 300 officials for provinces and districts. They belong to Ashraf Ghani. They committed fraud in favor of Ghani on previous elections including parliamentary election and they will announce Ghani as the winner at the end of the polling day,” Hakimi told Ariana News.

Meanwhile, he emphasized on holding a fair and transparent election; however, he said that the majority of Afghans prefer peace over the election.

Mr. Hakimi who was in Surobi district for the campaign today said that he has chosen a different style for his election campaign.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly said that he will not interfere and will not allow anyone to interfere in election affairs.