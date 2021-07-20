Latest News
Haj pilgrims take part in first of three-day ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual
Fewer pilgrims than normal flocked to the city of Mina on Tuesday, the first of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid the coronavirus.
The annual ritual usually brings millions of worshippers from all over the world shoulder to shoulder.
Clad in white robes denoting a state of purity and face masks, men and women cast their stones in Mina, a neighborhood east of Mecca.
After their third day of stoning, pilgrims will go back to Mecca to pray at the Grand Mosque at the end of the haj.
Only 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents, aged 18 to 65, who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases, were selected for the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.
The ritual, at which pilgrims must hurl pebbles at a giant wall, has in the past been the scene of several deadly crowd accidents.
In 2015, hundreds died in a crush at an intersection leading up to the site.
In previous years, some 3 million white-clad pilgrims from across the world flocked to Islam’s holiest sites to attend haj.
This year it faces the challenge of keeping haj, a major source of income for the government, safe from COVID-19.
Latest News
Taliban not interested in working together for peace: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday after a prayer ceremony at the Presidential Palace marking Eid al-Adha, an event marred by a rocket attack, that the Taliban has no intention of working for peace.
Despite the rockets falling, Ghani and other high-ranking officials calmly continued praying.
Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, stated that the first rocket hit close to the Edgar mosque, the second one landed close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the third one landed in the Chaman-e-Hozori area of the city.
He said that the rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area of Kabul.
Addressing a ceremony after the prayers, Ghani stated: “The Taliban have no intention and will for peace… We sent the delegation to convey our last words [to tell them] that we are sure, we have the will and we are ready to sacrifice for peace.”
Ghani added that the Taliban showed that they have no will for peace and “we have to make decisions based on that.”
“I have told the world that the release of 5,000 prisoners [Taliban] was a big mistake. At that time I told them and our politicians that it [the release] will have dire consequences; I told them that this Taliban will deceive you and they are not such people to hold commitments.”
“You cannot capture this country through rockets… come to participate in a national process [election] and convince people [to elect you] and see how people will make you heroes,” he said.
Referring to the formation of public uprising forces, Ghani stated all forces should be registered in the framework of the Afghan security forces, “neither formation of militias is acceptable nor arbitrariness in the country.”
Ghani stated that the Taliban should be questioned why they are destroying buildings, “why the love of homeland is a dishonor for you [Taliban], why they execute [people] in dessert [court], they blew up roads and houses, why they use car bombs, why they blew up mosques.”
He added that the Taliban destroyed more than 260 government buildings as they were public facilities.
Ghani asked the Taliban if they had any positive message for the people of Afghanistan “especially for Afghan women”.
The president, meanwhile, stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) must stay out of politics.
“When a soldier is being hired through mediators [politically] the result is a cowardice defeat and escape from the battlefield.”
“Why our sacred uniform was disgraced? Because there was political interference… I don’t accept any interference [in the Afghan forces],” Ghani said.
Latest News
Erdogan calls for U.S. funding to back Kabul airport mission
President Tayyip Erdogan called on the United States on Tuesday to meet “conditions” including financial, logistical and diplomatic support, so that Turkey can run and guard Kabul airport after other foreign troops withdraw from Afghanistan.
Turkey has offered to deploy troops to the airport after NATO fully withdraws and has been in talks with the United States for several weeks.
The Taliban, who have gained territory as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out, have warned Turkey against it.
Erdogan, speaking in northern Cyprus, acknowledged that the Taliban had reservations but said Turkey would nonetheless carry out the mission as long as the United States, a NATO partner, meets three specific Turkish requirements.
“If these conditions could be met, we are thinking of taking over the management of Kabul airport,” he said, listing diplomatic backing for Turkey as well as the U.S. handover of facilities and logistics in Afghanistan.
“There will be serious financial and administrative difficulties … (the United States) will give the necessary support to Turkey in this respect as well,” Erdogan added, after attending morning prayers during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
Turkey hopes the airport mission will help soothe U.S. ties that are strained on several fronts including its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to expel foreign forces, topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and re-impose Islamic rule.
The Taliban, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, have called Turkey’s plan reprehensible. Ankara and others have said the airport must stay open to preserve diplomatic missions there.
Before leaving for Cyprus on Monday, Erdogan said the Taliban should “end the occupation”. On Tuesday, he said Turkey-Taliban talks would overcome any problems and should be more comfortable than past U.S.-Taliban talks.
As part of his visit, Erdogan unveiled plans to build a new government complex for Turkish Cypriots as part of a two-state plan that is opposed by the European Union, Greece and the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government.
Latest News
Rockets fired at Presidential Palace during Eid prayers
Three rockets landed close to the Presidential Palace in Kabul city during Eid al-Adha prayers, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.
According to the MoI, the rockets landed outside the palace at around 8 am Tuesday on the first day of Eid.
Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the MoI, stated that the first rocket hit close to the Edgar mosque, the second one landed close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the third one landed in the Chaman-e-Hozori area of the city.
He said that the rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area of Kabul.
Stanekzai added that no one was killed or wounded in the blasts.
No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
President Ashraf Ghani, meanwhile, blamed the Taliban for the attacks.
Ghani also condemned the attacks, stating that the Taliban has no intention of stopping the war nor of killing people.
However, a number of people, who were gathered outside the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, stated that their relatives were wounded in the rocket attacks inside the Presidential Palace. Police have not confirmed this.
