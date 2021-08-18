Latest News
Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000
Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1,941 people in Haiti clamored for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding.
Quake damage to several major hospitals hampered humanitarian efforts, and doctors in makeshift tents outside battled to save the lives of the many injured, including young children and the elderly. But they could not help them all, Reuters reported.
“There weren’t enough doctors and now she’s dead,” said Lanette Nuel, sitting listlessly next to her daughter’s body outside the main hospital of Les Cayes, one of the towns worst hit by both the tremor and the storm’s heavy rains and winds.
The 26-year-old deceased woman, herself a mother of two, had been crushed by debris during the magnitude 7.2 quake. Now she lay under a white sheet on the floor.
“We came in yesterday afternoon, she died this morning. I can’t do anything,” her mother said.
Saturday’s quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a temblor 11 years ago that killed over 200,000 people. Aside from the dead, the latest quake also injured at least 9,915, with many people still missing or under the rubble, the civil protection service said on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters reported.
Relief efforts were already complicated due to political turmoil and difficult road access from the capital to the south due to gang control of key points. Flash flooding and landslides in the wake of Tropical Storm Grace, which by Tuesday afternoon had continued on past Jamaica, exacerbated the situation.
“Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding,” said Bruno Maes, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative in the country.
“Right now, about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, healthcare and nutrition.”
The United Nations said it had allocated $8 million in emergency funds to provide relief for affected people, Reuters reported.
Latin America countries including Venezuela, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and the neighboring Dominican Republic sent food, medicine and supplies. The United States also dispatched supplies and search and rescue teams.
Although criminal gangs have been blocking access roads for months, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs said “successful negotiations” had made it possible for a convoy to reach Les Cayes.
The hospital in Les Cayes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, was even more overwhelmed on Tuesday than before as patients who had been camping outside moved indoors to escape the tropical storm.
Director Peterson Gede said medics were doing the best they could. “We couldn’t handle all the patients,” he said. “And we have been receiving supplies, but it’s not enough.”
At a tent city in Les Cayes containing many children and babies, over a hundred people scrambled to repair makeshift coverings made of wooden poles and tarps that were destroyed by Grace overnight. Some took cover under plastic sheets.
Mathieu Jameson, deputy head of the committee formed by the tent city residents, said hundreds of people there were in urgent need of food, shelter and medical care.
“We don’t have a doctor. We don’t have food. Every morning more people are arriving. We have no bathroom, no place to sleep. We need food, we need more umbrellas,” said Jameson, adding the tent city was still waiting for government aid.
Haiti’s latest natural disaster comes just over a month after the country was plunged into political turmoil by the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday it was too early to gauge the impact of the quake on Haiti’s political process and that the United States, the country’s main donor, had no current plans to deploy its military there.
Rescue workers have been digging alongside residents through the rubble in a bid to reach survivors.
On Tuesday morning 16 people were recovered alive alongside nine dead, Haitian civil protection authorities said.
But hopes were fading, and a smell of dust and decomposing bodies permeated the air, Reuters reported.
“We came from all over to help: from the north, from Port-au Prince, from everywhere,” said Maria Fleurant, a firefighter from northern Haiti.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was sworn in less then a month ago after Moise’s assassination, vowed to disburse humanitarian aid better than in the wake of the 2010 quake.
Though billions of dollars in aid poured into Haiti after that quake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, many Haitians say they saw scant benefits from the uncoordinated efforts: government bodies remained weak, amid persistent shortages of food and basic goods.
“The earthquake is a great misfortune that happens to us in the middle of the hurricane season,” Henry told reporters. He said the government would not repeat “the same things” done in 2010.
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.
Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”
He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”
He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.
On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.
He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.
He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.
He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.
With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.
Afghan delegation meets with Pakistan’s prime minister
An Afghan delegation of political figures met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the Pakistani leader’s office confirmed.
According to a statement issued by Khan’s office, the prime minister welcomed the delegation and “expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.”
The statement noted that Khan emphasized that “no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.”
The prime minister added that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.
The statement also noted that Khan “underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution” and also assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.
According to the statement, the Afghan delegation reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Ross Wilson says reports of US embassy closing are not true
US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said Tuesday the American embassy in Kabul has not closed down and that reports to this effect were false.
In a message posted on Twitter, Wilson said: “Contrary to false reports, @USEmbassyKabul staff & I remain in #Kabul working hard to help 1000s of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans & continuing engagement here.”
“Our commitment to the Afghan people endures,” he said.
This comes after US President Joe Biden said at a press briefing on Monday night that the embassy has been closed.
“We have safely shut down our embassy and transferred our diplomats.
“Our diplomatic presence is now consolidated at the airport as well,” he said.
He also said that over the next few days, the US intends to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan.
“We’ll also continue to support the safe departure of civilian personnel — the civilian personnel of our Allies who are still serving in Afghanistan.”
